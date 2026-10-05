The air may be getting crisp, but the TV calendar is heating up. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I’ve rounded up the biggest new and returning shows to watch across Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video and more of the best streaming services.

This week brings a fresh take on Stephen King’s “Carrie,” a swashbuckling new adaptation of “Treasure Island” and “Below,” a spooky seaside thriller. There’s also a new “NCIS” spinoff that takes the franchise to New York, because apparently there are still corners of America that haven’t been investigated by federal agents.

With October bringing cooler weather, there's a particularly good excuse to stay inside with the TV remote. Here’s what to watch this week.

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‘NCIS: New York’ (CBS)

NCIS: New York: Series Premiere Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: LL Cool J brings Navy SEAL swagger to the streets of NYC.

The plot: Sam Hanna from “NCIS: Los Angeles” returns to his hometown of New York, but he’s not flying solo. After a Navy reservist friend turns up dead, the veteran agent teams with the sharp-tongued Nick Schaeffer (Scott Caan) and a mismatched crew of agents, techies and rule-benders to uncover what really happened.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS and next day on Paramount+

‘Carrie’ (Prime Video)

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: High school hell, with telekinesis thrown in.

The plot: After her father’s death forces sheltered teen Carrie White (Summer H. Howell) into public high school, she discovers that adolescence is even more brutal than she imagined. As bullying spreads online and her mother Margaret (Samantha Sloyan) tightens her grip, Carrie’s strange powers begin surfacing, turning teenage misery into something considerably more dangerous.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘Below’ (Netflix)

BELOW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “Jaws” meets “The Terror,” but make it Newfoundland.

The plot: Josh Hartnett stars as Calvin Penney, a stubborn fisherman whose remote coastal village is suddenly terrorized by a mysterious sea creature. When his son Wade (Charlie Heaton) becomes entangled in the danger, Calvin joins forces with a marine researcher (Mackenzie Davis) to uncover the monster’s secrets and the truth behind his father’s long-ago death.

Premiere date: All 6 episodes on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Eternally Yours’ (CBS)

Eternally Yours: Official Trailer | Premieres October 8 on CBS - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: “What We Do in the Shadows” if it was about a very, very long marriage.

The plot: Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) have been married for 500 years, which has turned their eternal romance into domestic ennui. The vampire couple’s Seattle coven gets a jolt when their daughter Emma (Helen J. Shen) brings home human boyfriend Max (Jaren Lewison), forcing Charles and Liz to wonder whether forever is actually worth it.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS and next day on Paramount+

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‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ (Paramount+)

Avatar: Seven Havens | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: The chapter in the Avatar franchise gets seriously apocalyptic.

The plot: Pavi (Saheli Khan) is nine years old when she learns she’s the next Avatar after Korra, which would be exciting if everyone didn’t think the Avatar was humanity’s downfall. With the world reduced to seven fragile strongholds, Pavi and her long-lost twin Nisha (Aishu Devan) are hunted by humans and spirits alike while digging into their mysterious past.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-3 on Friday, Oct. 9 at

Where to watch: Paramount+

‘Treasure Island’ (MGM+)

Treasure Island (MGM+ 2026 Series) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: This is not your grandfather’s version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel.

The plot: Teenager Jim Hawkins (Tom Sweet) and his mother Bess (Hayley Atwell) find themselves chasing the legendary treasure of Captain Flint, with swashbuckling pirate Long John Silver (David Oyelowo) and British agent Aaron Graham (Jack Huston) hot on their heels. Their voyage across the Atlantic quickly becomes a dangerous game of shifting alliances and hidden motives.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. ET

Where to watch: MGM+

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