Today's Wordle is a 'devious' puzzle: why the October 3 word could ruin your streak

Today's Wordle puzzle is so "devious" as our puzzle expert described it, that there's no shame in using a Wordle hint to find the solution. Why? Because the October 3rd answer is one of the toughest this year.

According to the New York Times' WordleBot, the average player completes today's puzzle in 4.5 moves in easy mode, or 4.4 if playing by hard rules. It's not quite as brutal as this Wordle from July, but it's close.

Don't be afraid to grab a helping by reading our article on today's Wordle hint right here, as well as some of the best start words to try. Meanwhile, I'm going to explain why today's answer is an irritant below, plus a full answer reveal (with a spoiler warning).

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If you haven't played yet, good luck and good spelling!

What makes today's Wordle answer difficult?

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Unlike other hard Wordles that are usually uncommon words, today's word is one you've likely used today, especially if you were quite annoyed.

However, what makes the puzzle tricky are the letters themselves. For one, two of the letters are, as our expert noted, some of the rarest in Wordle. One of them is the 5th rarest letter over the more than 1,900 Wordle puzzles to date. The usual trick of trying popular letters like R, N or T will not be helpful today

Second, today's answer contains only one vowel, but it's repeated three times! Double repeats are tricky enough, but a triple one feels especially devious. So if you use a vowel heavy starting word like ADIEU, you're only going to get a single yellow and perhaps not much of a clue which direction to go.

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Ready to find out? Scroll past the spoiler warning below to see.

October 3's Wordle answer

So, what's the answer to today's tricky Wordle #1,932?

Drumroll, please... today's Wordle is "Peeve."

Like I said, you might even be peeved by today's puzzle. According to Merriam-Webster, peeve refers to a "particular grievance or source of annoyance" or a "feeling or mood of resentment."

Surprisingly, peeve is a somewhat younger word, having first been used in 1901 as a verb and 1909 as a noun.

If you've taken a look at our daily Wordle hints page, you'll know how tough our seasoned player, Alan Martin, found today's answer:

"A devious one today, and not just because of the rare triple letter," he wrote. It's so tricky he reached out before New Zealand was even awake to let us know that today was going to be a tough one.

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