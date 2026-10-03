How to watch India vs Pakistan in Asian Games Cricket Final — it's *FREE*

Watch India vs Pakistan on PTV Sports via Tamasha for free using NordVPN (75% off)

You can watch India take on Pakistan from 5:30 a.m. BST / 10 a.m. IST on PTV Sports via Tamasha.

The stream includes full coverage as India and Pakistan face off in the Asian Games cricket final in Nagoya City, Japan.

The Pakistani-based platform will show every wicket, four, and six as one country takes the gold medal.

But, can you watch PTV Sports via Tamasha outside Pakistan? Yes you can watch from anywhere with a VPN for FREE.

How to watch India vs Pakistan in Asian Games Cricket Final for free

Pakistan residents are in luck as they can catch India vs Pakistan for *FREE* on PTV Sports via Tamasha.

You don't even require an account for access.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're at home in Pakistan and watch PTV Sports wherever you are in the world.

How to watch India vs Pakistan live streams from anywhere

Although PTV Sports is only available in Pakistan those who are from the nations streaming the action for free but visiting the likes of India, the U.S. and the U.K. can stream it through the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

ASIA CUp deal NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra Free Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off usual price Use Nord to unblock PTV Sports and watch India take on Pakistan online from anywhere.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view PTV Sports, you'd select Pakistan from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to PTV Sports via Tamasha and watch the T20 final right now.

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