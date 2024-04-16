watch FEI World Cup Finals 2024 live stream

The FEI World Cup Series culminates with the 2024 FEI World Cup Finals at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center in Saudi Arabia this week. While Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward are back to defend their show jumping title, we're guaranteed a new dressage champion.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the FEI World Cup Finals from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

2024 FEI World Cup Finals live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 FEI World Cup Finals run from Tuesday, April 16 to Saturday, April 20.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on RTS (Switzerland) / BNT (Bulgaria)

• U.S., U.K., AUS — Watch on ClipMyHorse.TV (free trial)

Back-to-back winner Jessica von Bredow-Werndl's decision to focus on preparing Dalera for the upcoming Paris Olympics has busted the dressage contest wide open, with two contenders looking primed to sidle into the void.

Isabel Werth, who has four FEI World Cup and seven Olympic titles to her name, is looking to send Emilio into retirement in style, but they're up against top qualifiers Charlotte Fry and Everdale, who are seeking their first victory in the event.

In the show jumping, von Eckermann's main competition could come from a pair of home hopefuls, in Asian Games supremo and former Olympics bronze-medallist Ramzy Al Duhami, and Khaled Almobty, one of the top riders in qualifying.

Here's how to watch a 2024 FEI World Cup Finals live stream online from anywhere. We've also listed the FEI World Cup Finals schedule at the bottom of this page.

FREE FEI World Cup Finals live stream

The 2024 FEI World Cup Finals are being live streamed for free on RTS in Switzerland, and on BNT in Bulgaria.

FEI World Cup Finals live streams around the world

How to watch FEI World Cup Finals live streams in the U.S.

You'll need a subscription to ClipMyHorse.TV to watch the FEI World Cup Finals live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year with ads. You can pay $39.99 per month or $359.99 per year for an ad-free experience.

However, regardless of which package you choose, you'll get a 30-day FREE trial.

How to watch FEI World Cup Finals live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2024 FEI World Cup Finals is being provided by ClipMyHorse.TV in the U.K..

A subscription starts at £13.75 per month, but your money will go further if you're willing to commit to an annual subscription, which costs £129.95.

Either way, you'll get a 30-day FREE trial.

How watch FEI World Cup Finals live streams in Australia

beIN Sports has shown past editions of the FEI World Cup Finals in Australia, but at the time of writing it isn't clear if the broadcaster will be showing the 2024 event.

A subscription costs AU$15.99 a month or AU$149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. Live streaming is available via the beIN Sports Connect app.

ClipMyHorse.TV might be a safer bet. A subscription starts at AU$32.86 per month, while an annual subscription costs AU$229.91. Whichever package you choose, you'll get a 30-day FREE trial.

FEI World Cup Finals 2024 schedule and events

(All times ET)

Tuesday, April 16

8 a.m. – Dressage warmup

11 a.m. – Jumping warmup

Wednesday, April 17

6:15 a.m. – Grand Prix de Dressage

12:05 p.m. – Table C – Speed and Handiness Jumping competition (1.60m)

Thursday, April 18

11:50 a.m. – Table A – Jumping competition with jump off (1.60m)

3 p.m. – Opening ceremony

Friday, April 19

10:15 a.m. – Grand Prix freestyle

Saturday, April 20

8:45 a.m. – Table A – Jumping competition over two rounds (1.60m)