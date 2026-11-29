With the cost of streaming getting higher and higher these days, you'll always find me yapping about the best free streaming services and what to watch on them. Not that Pluto TV is making that an easy decision, though, after adding over 350 new movies this month.

Precious few of them are worth watching, which is exactly where I come in. I'm here every week to highlight which new movies you can stream for free are actually worth your time. This week, that includes one of the most critically acclaimed releases in the "Mission: Impossible" series; a cyberpunk sci-fi drama led by Ryan Gosling that's the perfect primer for Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099"; the first movie to nab Robin Williams an Oscar that also features Matt Damon's most iconic dramatic role until "The Odyssey;" a coming-of-age A24 drama that's devastating in the best of ways; and a black comedy crime caper with a stellar cast where Jennifer Lawrence and Christian Bale have same crackling chemistry.

While you're at it, check out the best Black Friday streaming deals to get some of your favorite streamers without breaking the bank. Now let's dive into the best new movies on Pluto TV you can stream for free now. You don't even need an account to start watching, though you will have to sit through an ad or two.

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'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning' (2023)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

Pluto TV added a whopping six "Mission: Impossible" movies this month, including one of the latest installments: "Dead Reckoning Part One." Tom Cruise is back as cinema’s greatest superspy, Ethan Hunt, reuniting with his team — Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) — for all the high-octane car chases, daring stunts, and elaborate fight sequences you'd expect for the series.

This time around, the crew is crisscrossing the globe to hunt down two interlocking keys that, when combined, unlock access to a deadly artificial intelligence dubbed “the Entity." Pretty much every nation on the planet is racing to get their hands on this thing, including a ghost from Hunt's past. Listen, the less you think about it, the better, because as ridiculous as the story gets sometimes, it's really easy to brush over all that with a movie that's this damn fun.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning" free on Pluto TV now

'Aftersun' (2022)

AFTERSUN | Official Trailer | Now Streaming on MUBI - YouTube Watch On

"Aftersun" will devastate you in the best of ways, and trust me when I say that's a compliment. I watch a ton of movies for work, most of them forgettable if I'm being honest, but A24's coming-of-age drama has stuck with me in a way few modern releases have. Nothing bad, traumatizing or depressing happens either; "Aftersun" just hits at a universal truth of growing up that, thanks to its '90s setting, felt like it came for me personally.

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Frankie Corio stars as Sophie, a precocious 11-year-old on one of those childhood-making summer trips with her 30-year-old father, Calum (Paul Mescal). The two spend what will become their last vacation together making memories at a fading resort in Turkey, but it's not all fun in the sun. While Sophie finds herself drawn to a group of older teens, she also begins to notice her father's growing anxiety as he struggles with his mental health. Years later, an adult Sophie (Celia Rowlson-Hall) revisits the camcorder footage from that trip, searching for clues to try to understand what happened to the father she once knew.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch "Aftersun" free on Pluto TV now

'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

BLADE RUNNER 2049 - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video's hotly anticipated "Blade Runner 2099" series comes out today, and what better way to get ready for it than to revisit the modern sci-fi classic that reignited our collective obsession with all things Blade Runner? It's also directed by "Dune" mastermind Denis Villeneuve, so it doubles as a primer for "Dune 3" next month. The neon-soaked color palette couldn't be further from "Dune's" sweeping sepia vistas, which just goes to show his range.

Ryan Gosling proves his dramatic acting chops once more as LAPD Officer K, a bioengineered humanoid tasked with hunting down rogue replicants. But when he finds Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), he stumbles into a mystery that could break the truce between humans and replicants. The two play off each other amazingly, and I also have to give a shout-out to Dave Bautista, who steals the show as an aging replicant whose soul is never going to be at peace.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

Watch "Blade Runner 2049" free on Pluto TV now

'American Hustle' (2013)

American Hustle - Official International Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I saw "American Hustle" in theaters with my husband the first year we started dating, so I definitely have a fondness for it. Set against the backdrop of the chaotic 1970s, “American Hustle” follows a pair of ambitious con artists, Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams), whose latest scam lands them in hot water. After FBI agent Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper) catches them in the act, the duo's strong-armed into using their knack for deception in an elaborate undercover sting.

Their target is New Jersey mayor Carmine Polito (Jeremy Renner), a popular politician Richie hopes to bring down by exposing his secrets, though it's actually Irving's wife Rosalyn (Jennifer Lawrence) who could be his true undoing. Irving and Sydney aren't exactly eager to play along, but with prison time hanging over their heads, they have little choice. Heralded for fantastic performances from its top-five billed talent, American Hustle crackles with energy thanks to the electric chemistry and playful back-and-forth between its five leading stars.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch "American Hustle" free on Pluto TV now

'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Good Will Hunting | Official Trailer (HD) Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of my husband, while everyone else was playing "Grand Theft Auto 6" on launch day, he and I were watching "Good Will Hunting" as a pick-me-up after a rough day. I'd somehow never seen it before, and I felt like a leaky faucet by the end with how much I cried. The movie that finally earned Robin Williams a well-deserved Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, “Good Will Hunting” was a passion project that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck spent years developing before they found a Hollywood studio willing to take a chance on it.

Damon plays the titular Will Hunting, a tough Southie kid from Boston with a troubled past who can learn damn near anything he sets his mind on. His absurdly high IQ comes to light when Professor Geral Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård) catches Will solving an insanely difficult math problem on a chalkboard during a shift as a janitor at MIT. Lambeau promptly takes Will under his wing, but it's Dr. Sean Maguire (Williams), a therapist from Will's side of town, who understands him enough to help him reach his full potential.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch "Good Will Hunting" free on Pluto TV now

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