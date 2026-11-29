Apple HomeView doesn’t have a Netflix or YouTube app — here’s the easy workaround to watch them anyway
You can enjoy content on YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more
HomeView comes with the Apple TV app built right in, but you aren’t restricted to watching Apple’s shows and movies. You can also enjoy videos provided by other streaming services — and while it isn’t quite as simple as tapping a dedicated app icon, getting them up and running is straightforward.
That flexibility means you can access pretty much any content you wish to view on the HomeView’s small screen, which is handy if you’re looking to follow a recipe, for example, or catching up on a show in bed. Here is how to get started.
Watch video content via Safari
You can enjoy content from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube if you log into your account via the Safari browser on HomeView.
1. Look for content
It’s a simple enough process: just open the Safari app, visit the relevant website (for example, netflix.com), enter your login details (although you can watch YouTube without logging in) and then browse and choose content as normal.
2. Play and enjoy
Tap the screen at any time and you can control the content. A wealth of options will appear at the bottom on the screen.
Watch YouTube videos from your iPhone
You may find it’s actually easier to search for content on your iPhone and then have the video and audio play on HomeView.
1. Find a video
Since HomeView doesn’t have a YouTube app of its own, you will need to handoff or cast videos to it from your iPhone. Open the YouTube app on your iPhone and find a video you’d like to watch.
2. Cast the video
When the video starts to play, hold your iPhone in front of the HomeView display. So long as the two devices are on the same Wi-Fi network, it should handoff the video and play it on HomeView via AirPlay.
But if it does not, just tap the video screen to see the available options and select the cast button.
3. Choose to AirPlay
If you’re connecting manually, select AirPlay and Bluetooth devices and select the name of your HomeView device. In our case, we’ve called the HomeView “Kitchen” because that is where we’ve placed it.
4. Watch the video on HomeView
You should see your video appear on its screen.
5. Control the video
If you tap the screen, you’ll be able to control the video with options to play/pause and go forward and back.
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David Crookes is a freelance writer, reporter, editor and author. He has written for technology and gaming magazines including Retro Gamer, Web User, Micro Mart, MagPi, Android, iCreate, Total PC Gaming, T3 and Macworld. He has also covered crime, history, politics, education, health, sport, film, music and more, and been a producer for BBC Radio 5 Live.
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