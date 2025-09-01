Netflix

Top 5 new Netflix releases: 'Wednesday' returns for season 2 and more

Netflix

New on Netflix in August 2025 — 'Wednesday' season 2, 'Thursday Murder Club' and more

Netflix

I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Netflix

New Releases on Netflix: 7 Must-Watch Shows and Movies This Week

Netflix

7 new Netflix shows and movies to stream this week — 'The Sandman,' 'Happy Gilmore 2' and more