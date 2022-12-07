Wednesday season 2 looks extremely likely — everything we know

Given its early success, Wednesday season 2 practically feels like a given. So much so that you'd expect that Netflix probably thinks of Nevermore Academy as "Forevermore" — as in they'd love for this series to never end.

Why is that? Wednesday had the second-best opening week (opens in new tab) on Netflix of all time. That's in terms of hours viewed, with Wednesday's first semester at Nevermore Academy pulling in 341.2 million hours around the world. It knocked off no less a success story than Stranger Things 4 part 1, which pulled 335 hours. (The #1 spot belongs to Squid Game, with 57.1.76 hours). That success is also notable because Wednesday season 1 only runs 392 minutes to Stranger Things 4 part 1's 547 minutes.

So, we believe it's a matter of when and not will, when it comes to Netflix announcing it's ordered Wednesday season 2. But, we know that there's more to this story than just an announcement. You want to know when this series, one of the best Netflix shows, is likely to come back for Wednesday season 2. Further questions, such as who would be in a second season, and what would happen during it, are also front of mind. All that said, let's get cracking with the snapping and break down everything we know about Wednesday season 2.

Is Wednesday season 2 confirmed? Well, we explained that above, but we get it: you want answers and you want them now. So, no: Wednesday season 2 is not confirmed yet. Such an announcement will likely happen very soon, but (looking at the past) it could take place as long as a month after Wednesday's Nov. 23 debut. So, you may have to wait for Christmas presents to be under the tree before you get the gift of the very obvious renewal order.

The gap from filming (opens in new tab) on Wednesday beginning in Sept. 2021 to its Nov. 2022 release date is 13 months. The time to write the scripts and plot out the series, though, is unclear.

At the same time, we can feel confident that the writer's room won't have problems ideating on Wednesday season 2. Wednesday co-showrunner Miles Millar told Variety (opens in new tab) that he and collaborator Alfred Gough think these things out well in advance.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Millar stated "For us, it’s always looking at the future, and when we sit down to create a show, it’s looking at multiple seasons, ideally. That’s never expected, but that’s the anticipation that hopefully the show is successful. So you always lay out at least three or four seasons’ worth of potential storylines for the characters. It can evolve and change. Often, you want to see which characters or cast pop and who you like to write for. So you want to keep it open and organic enough to change it and evolve, but we certainly have a pretty clear runway of what we want to do in future seasons."

So, if we had to hypothesize about Wednesday season 2's release date — we'd think Netflix will want to recapture this magic as soon as possible. At the same time, it wants the next season to be the setup for many more to come, and not rushed. So, since one year feels like too short a turnaround, we're thinking the next Wednesday before Thanksgiving (a holiday that the character is permanently affixed to thanks to Addams Family Values), is most likely.

That would pin a bulls-eye on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 for the likeliest Wednesday season 2 release date prediction.

Wednesday season 2 cast and characters — who's still alive?

For as dangerous as Nevermore Academy is, most of the show's cast is likely to return in Wednesday season 2. We'll get to who died (and how) below, but let's start with the likely returning cast members.

Of course, Wednesday season 2 would be impossible with Jenna Ortega back as Ms. Addams. Ortega's performance is so rave-worthy that it's difficult to imagine the series being nearly as good as it is without her. Additionally, we expect Emma Myers to reprise the role of her roommate Enid Sinclair, and she'll probably have more to do this next season now that she can 'wolf out.'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday Addams' two love interests are both still in play for season 2, so expect both Tyler (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier (Percy Hynes White) to return. That said, Tyler's going to probably still be in some trouble, no matter how much he can blame Marilyn Thornhill/Laurel Gates (Christina Ricci) for his actions.

Speaking of Marilyn? Well, Ricci's already got another show she works on (and we need Yellowjackets season 2 to arrive already), but since her character wasn't shown dying or dead after the flight of Eugene's bees, she's still in play.

Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) is only one of many Nevermore Academy students we expect to return. Joy Sunday fit the show perfectly as Bianca, we're just getting to know Georgie Farmer's Ajax and Naomi J. Ogawa's Yoko is also a likely.

If you prefer to read bullet-point lists, he's the full version of who we expect back next year.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Jamie McShane as Jericho Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill/Laurel Gates

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Gwen Jones as young Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Lucius Hoyos as young Gomez Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

George Burcea as Lurch

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Who's dead and not likely to come back for Wednesday season 2:

Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, murdered by Nightshade poisoning stabbed into her by Marilyn/Laurel

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeria Kinbott, murdered by the Hyde (Tyler)

Calum Ross as Rowan Laslow, a Nevermore student and Xavier's roommate, also murdered by the Hyde

Tommie Earl Jenkins as Jericho Mayor Noble Walker, hit by a speeding car (likely driven by Marilyn/Laurel)

Wednesday season 2 plot possibilities, and Wednesday season 1 ending explained

First off, RIP Weems. Marilyn/Laurel killed her in the finale, which opens up the most demanding position at Nevermore Academy. The question of who replaces Weems will likely be answered in Wednesday season 2, and we're cautiously eyeing Morticia and Gomez Addams as potential new hires. Both are former students, both care about the children and Gomez is a character we're praying for more of next season.

As for Wednesday herself, the story of Ms. Addams is all about the last thing she expected at the start of the season: friendship. Likely to return to Nevermore in Wednesday season 2, our heroine will be reconnecting with Enid and Bianca, who already made plans for the next semester. Enid's going to be continuing to get used to her wolfing-out abilities, and will likely to continue her burgeoning romance with Ajax the Gorgon.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Xavier's staying in touch as well, as he made the over-the-top "stay in touch" gesture of buying Wednesday a cell phone. Tyler may be in custody, but we expect we haven't seen the last of him — possibly still locked up. We doubt he'll get the full Hannibal Lecter treatment, though.

In terms of unfinished business, the identity of Wednesday's stalker is still unknown, and there are two Addams family members we've yet to meet in this incarnation. Hopefully, Wednesday season 2 gets us either Grandmama or Cousin Itt, if not both.

But what about the overall plot of Wednesday season 2? Well, nothing we've learned yet (save for the stalker) feels like a big enough mystery. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide, though, as we're super-keen to see what happens next.