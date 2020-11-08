The Tempur-Pedic mattress topper is almost half price – but this early Black Friday deal ends Monday

If you're quick, you can still grab a fantastic 40% discount on the Tempur-Topper Supreme - the superb topper from leading mattress brand Tempur-Pedic. That's a huge saving of up to $180 on the best mattress topper you can buy, but this deal ends on Monday November 9, so you'll need to quick.

Like all the best mattresses, Tempur-Pedic's mattress range is expensive. Even with the best Black Friday mattress deals, they don't come cheap - which is why the premium Tempur-Topper Supreme is the next best thing. And at almost half price, it's currently even better value than usual.

Tempur-Topper Supreme: from $299 $179 at Tempur-Pedic

You can get 40% off any size of the luxury three-inch Tempur-Pedic Topper Supreme over at Tempur-Pedic right now. It comes with a handy removable and washable cover, so you can keep it clean, and if you sleep hot there's the option to upgrade to the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling model. Deal ends: November 9, 2020View Deal

A good mattress topper will revamp an old or aging mattress by creating a new and comfortable support layer - and with the Tempur-Topper Supreme, you get the premium quality that Tempur-Pedic is best known for.

It's three inches thick, and comes packed with the brand’s patented and specialist mattresses material, which is designed to respond to your body as you sleep. That means it's extremely comfortable, and adds a level of personalized support too.

A few other benefits worth mentioning include that the Tempur-Topper Supreme has a hygienic, removable and washable cover that’s resistant to mold, allergens, dust mites and dander. There’s also a 10-year warranty for added peace-of-mind.

With 40% off, the Tempur-Topper Supreme is a bargain - but this deal ends on Monday, so this is your last chance to grab it at almost half price.

