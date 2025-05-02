World Press Freedom Day 2025 – how VPNs are helping fight for a free and open internet

Saturday, May 3, 2025, marks World Press Freedom Day. Thousands of journalists around the world live under authoritarian governments, where internet censorship is common practice.

VPNs are crucial for bypassing restrictions and a number of the best VPNs offer free or emergency VPNs for those in need.

Having the ability to report and work freely is a luxury some don't have, and it's vital that journalists – and ordinary people – living under these conditions have access to a free and open internet.

4.8 billion people were affected by internet censorship in 2024 and this number will only increase, so arming people with the tools to fight back is a must.

Although this isn't an exhaustive list, we'll detail some leading VPN providers that offer an emergency VPN service and how those in need can access them.

Providers offering an emergency VPN

A handful of leading providers offer a dedicated emergency VPN service for journalists and activists who need it.

NordVPN

Our top-rated provider, NordVPN, has an Emergency VPN program for those experiencing "extreme cases of censorship or online privacy violations."

NordVPN believes "everyone should be able to access the internet privately without fear of being watched or controlled." It says how those "facing extensive online censorship, target surveillance, or the threat of violence" can contact NordVPN to request a free emergency VPN service immediately.

You can fill out a form, providing your email and your story, to receive up to six months of NordVPN for free.

Surfshark

Surfshark, the best cheap VPN we've tested, runs the Surfshark Emergency VPN program. Surfshark's goal is a "free, open, and secure internet" and it actively monitors internet censorship around the world with its Internet Shutdown Tracker.

According to Surfshark, it distributed over 300 emergency VPN accounts for journalists in need last year. Like NordVPN, you can fill out a form, describing your organization and need for a VPN, to get six months of Surfshark VPN for free.

CyberGhost

CyberGhost wants to "fight against mass-surveillance and censorship in non-democratic countries and beyond."

It says it offers its VPN "free to journalists, NGO representatives and other organizations that actively fight for a free and secure internet" through its Digital Freedom program. You can email press@cyberghost.ro for additional information.

IPVanish

IPVanish is a founding member of the VPN Trust Initiative (VTI), a consortium of VPN providers focused on improving people's digital safety.

Journalists and those subject to potential online censorship and surveillance can apply for an IPVanish Emergency VPN. Applicants have to fill in a form and can claim three months of IPVanish VPN protection.

Mullvad

Mullvad is known for being a privacy-focused provider above all else, but it doesn't disclose an emergency or free VPN program on its website. However, we reached out to Mullvad who confirmed they do offer a program and donate to various organizations.

Mullvad stressed that because it is privacy focused, it doesn't say "what organisations or people we donate to or via."

In some cases, countries or tech companies will remove VPNs from certain app stores. A number of VPNs were removed from app stores in Russia and both Google and Apple have a history of complying with censorship demands.

Many VPN apps can be downloaded directly from the providers website. Code and apps can also be commonly found on GitHub or F-Droid.

(Image credit: Kenneth Cheung / Getty Images)

Providers with free VPNs

Free VPNs can often be suspicious, with instances of data collection or security concerns recorded. But the best free VPNs are very safe and act as a lifeline for those who can't access a full premium plan.

Proton VPN

Proton VPN Free offers the high level of security and privacy we've come to expect from Proton VPN and has no monthly data cap – a common drawback of free VPNs.

There's no option to choose your location and streaming isn't supported. But for those in need, this won't be a huge issue.

Proton VPN is a privacy-focused VPN and has a host of dedicated anti-censorship features – including the ability to disguise the app's icon and log in without needing to create an account.

Image: How to disguise the Proton VPN app on Android (Image credit: Proton VPN / Future)

Windscribe

Windscribe VPN Free is another great option. The free app is packed with features, and you can select which server you connect to – there are 14 locations in 11 countries to choose from.

The biggest downside is its 10 GB monthly data limit. But if all you need to do is access the internet, then this should be enough.

There is the option to permanently receive an extra 5 GB of data for what Windscribe describes as "sending out a tweet." However, this may be tricky for those living in difficult conditions to achieve.

We reached out to Windscribe and it confirmed it does offer free Windscribe Pro accounts to journalists and NGOs in need.

Send your details and work to hello@windscribe.com with the subject "Journalist Access Request" and its team will be able to verify your request.

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN Free is a super-fast VPN and one that can match even the fastest paid providers. It's simple to use and can be picked up quickly by beginners.

It does have a 10 GB monthly data limit but, as mentioned above, this should be enough for browsing.

These VPNs have strong privacy and security credentials. So no matter which you choose, your data will be protected.

With all these free VPNs, you can only protect one device. It might be worth downloading a few different free VPNs if you have more than one device.

Other providers with strong anti-censorship commitments

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is another VTI member and says it is dedicated to building a safer and freer internet.

It states that "over the last decade, we’ve seen in our close work with journalists and activists how critical it is to have access to tools for staying connected and protected."

There isn't an explicit emergency VPN program – not one that is clearly visible on ExpressVPN's website at least.

But the website states that journalists or organizers who could "benefit from secure, uncensored access to the internet" can email safe@expressvpn.com to share how a VPN can help them.

NymVPN

NymVPN is a newly launched VPN and is backed by Chelsea Manning. It claims to be the world's first noise-generating mixnet VPN, with a strong focus on anonymity. It utilises a decentralized system, using node operators to create its network – similar to the Tor Project.

Whilst there is no dedicated emergency VPN program, NymVPN is focused on helping those in need.

When Tom's Guide spoke to Manning and NymVPN CEO Harry Halpin in March 2025, they said offering a free VPN plan was just one of the ways NymVPN was looking to fight online censorship.

(Image credit: NymVPN / Future)

Why emergency VPNs are needed

Internet censorship will only increase in the coming years. Over the last we have seen numerous examples of governments restricting the internet.

Russia disrupted the internet in several regions in December 2024. Pakistan has waged a long war against VPNs, whilst they were under attack in Myanmar. Venezuela went on a VPN banning spree and 80% of Iranians say they use a VPN to access the internet.

VPN usage spiked in Mozambique and Turkey following restrictions, and the Proton VPN Observatory records spikes in the use of Proton VPN around the world.

"Press freedom is under great strain globally, amid rising authoritarianism and weakening commitments to human rights," said Scott Griffen, Executive Director at the International Press Institute.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Journalism and journalists are under tremendous pressure in nearly every country and every region of the world. From physical harm to legal threats to market pressures, the work of journalists has become increasingly more difficult and increasingly more dangerous."

Griffen added that "the need for strong, independent journalism has become even more critical: from bringing us accurate news and information from the front lines of conflict to shedding light on corruption, crime and abuses of power – the need for robust, independent, public-interest journalism is greater than ever."

Having access to a VPN is crucial for this independent, public-interest journalism and emergency VPN services are a lifeline to many around the world.