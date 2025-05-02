21 best Mother’s Day gifts — shop my favorite deals from Cozy Earth, Kindle, Le Creuset and more

Mother's Day is May 11 — and if you're looking to spoil Mom on her special day, you've come to the right place. Whether you're shopping for your mother, your wife or another maternal figure in your life, there are tons of great gifts to suit her specific tastes or needs (at a wide range of price points to fit your budget).

From affordable little luxuries and daily essentials to modern tech and cozy favorites, I've narrowed down all the best Mother's Day gifts you can buy right now — many of which are items I would buy my own mother. Keep on scrolling for all the great gifts that Mom deserves this Mother's Day.

Best Mother's Day Deals

Mother's Day sale: deals from $4 @ Target

If you're looking to shop something special for Mom (without breaking the bank), Target has tons of great deals that she'll love. From clothing and candles to Kindles, there's plenty of gifting options to choose from.

Cozy Earth Mother's Day sale: up to 35% off @ Cozy Earth

From pajamas and sleep masks to bedding and blankets, Cozy Earth's name says everything you need to know. They make some of the softest and coziest products on the market — many of which are 25% off for Mother's Day. I recommend buying your favorite lady these Rib-Knit Classic Long Sleeve Pajama Set for nearly $50 off.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $27 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask: was $35 now $26 at Brooklinen If Mom needs a little extra help catching those Z's, this sleep mask is sure to do the trick. Made of Mulberry silk, it offers the perfect amount of elasticity, comfort and is also machine washable. I've tried several other brands of sleep masks over the years but nothing compares to this breathable, soft and cool to the touch mask from Brooklinen.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler (40 oz): was $45 now $33 at Amazon Feeling extra thirsty? This Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler hold a whopping 40 oz of water. It's made with recycled stainless steel, features a 3-position lid, and reusable straw. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep water ice cold for 40 hours and it can fit in most cup holders.

NEOM Massage Oil Candle for Sleep: was $47 now $39 at Amazon NEOM makes some really nice candles using 100% natural fragrances — and this one's great for your skin and your sleep. If you didn't know a candle could do this much, it can. Using a wonderful blend of lavender, chamomile and patchouli, it'll help you relax. Plus, the careful use of oils and cocoa seed butter will moisturize and hydrate your skin.

Crocs Classic Floral Cut-Out Clog: was $54 now $41 at Crocs US These Crocs are oozing with spring style! If Mom is a fan of Crocs, these are a must-shop. The Classic Clog features a fresh, feminine twist thanks to its floral-inspired cutouts. The fun shoe is lightweight and comfortable, meaning you'll want to sport them all spring long.

Lego Wildflower Bouquet: was $59 now $47 at Amazon A bouquet of LEGO roses will last much longer than a bouquet of normal flowers, making these an awesome Mother's Day gift. The best part is that building the flowers makes for a fun activity to share with Mom.

Keurig Iced and Hot K-Cup Maker: was $79 now $69 at Walmart If Mom likes her coffee hot as much as she likes it iced, but can't wait for grounds to steep overnight (or doesn't divulge in half a pot of caffeine every day), then this handy countertop appliance makes for a great gift — even more so when it's $10 less than normal. Two-thousand-plus reviewers rave about the simple effectiveness (it even brews tea!) of this machine and its sleek, compact appearance.

Anthropologie Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket: was $138 now $104 at Anthropologie (US) Help your mom lounge in the luxury she deserves with this oversized, faux fur throw blanket. It is extremely soft and its variety of tie-dye, gradient hues will stand out in any room. You might even recognize the viral faux fur blanket from TikTok!

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Set 3 Rectangular Dishes: was $195 now $134 at Le Creuset Serve up your meals in style with this colorful set of 3 Le Creuset rectangular dishes, measuring 12.5-inch, 10-inch and 7.5 inch. The high quality stoneware ensures excellent heat distribution from uniform browning and even cooking without hot spots, while keeping food warm or cold for serving. With over a dozen color options, you can choose Mom's favorite.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, Rose: was $161 now $146 at Amazon Is the mom you're shopping for a bookworm? This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover (in a pretty pink rose color) and a power adapter. The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep her reading for a long time.

Theragun Mini Massage Gun: was $199 now $166 at Amazon Theragun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three foam attachments, so you can tailor the device based on your aches and pains. Therabody makes high-tech wellness feel luxurious, so Mom will definitely be blown away.

Beats Studio Pro X Kim Kardashian: was $349 now $169 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Special Edition in color Dune look like they could've been pulled off the color palette from the same-named blockbuster movie franchise. The shade's warmth reminds me of the evening desert. Beyond the fancy color option, there's no real difference between these and the standard Beats Studio Pro. They are discounted less often, however, so if you're interested in this color, then now is the time to grab a pair. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we found one of the best parts of these headphones was their battery life.

Ninja 0.5-quart Creami: was $229 now $199 at Target There’s nothing better than a bowl of ice cream — and this gadget has earned plenty of social media points for being the best at what it does. In our Ninja Creami review, we praised it for its ease of use (dangerously easy!), its multiple functions, and how many customizable recipes are available for it.

Shark FlexStyle System: was $299 now $239 at Amazon This Shark FlexStyle system is a great choice for about half the price of the Dyson Airwrap. Of course, the hair tools someone needs depends on their hair type, but overall, this all-in-one system is an awesome choice to replace Mom's old hair drier.

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart: was $349 now $249 at Amazon Big enough to make up to eight dozen cookies — that's 28 grams of dough if you were wondering — this mixer features a tilt-head design for better mixing and 10 speeds to do the heavy lifting of a meal or frozen treat for you. It can quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. It also comes with silver coated flat beater, dough hook and 6-wire metal whip. Get baking with this great deal.