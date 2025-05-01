Huge Greenworks lawnmower and yard tool sale on Amazon — 7 deals I’d shop from $69
Save up to 50% off best-selling lawn and yard tools
Spring is the best time to check those pesky household chores off your list. And whether you're hoping to boost your home's curb appeal or tend to some necessary home improvement projects, Greenworks has the tools to help you get the job done right — without spending a fortune.
Fortunately, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off Greenworks best-selling home and yard tools, including lawnmowers, drills, leaf blowers, chainsaws and more. With deals starting at just $69, you'll be able to stock up on outdoor essentials to help make your yard the envy of your neighbors. Keep scrolling for my favorite Greenworks deals.
To shop more spring home improvement deals, check out Home Depot's Decor Days sale and Lowe's spring sale, both happening now.
Quick links
- shop all Greenworks deals on Amazon
- Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Compact Drill: was $139 now $69
- Greenworks 40V Cordless String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo Kit: was $189 now $125
- Greenworks Compact Portable Electric Pressure Washer: was $159 now $127
- Greenworks 40V 14" Chainsaw: was $199 now $159
- Greenworks 60V 26" Brushless Cordless Battery-Powered Hedge Trimmer: was $219 now $175
- Greenworks 80V 21” Cordless Electric Lawn Mower + Leaf Blower: was $749 now $493
- Greenworks 80V 25" Brushless Cordless Dual Blade Lawn Mower: was $799 now $559
Best Greenworks deals
Get ready to handle all your home improvement jobs with ease thanks to this Greenworks drill that's now 50% off. It has a lightweight and compact design that's well-suited for small or tight spaces. It also features a built-In LED light that will illuminate dark workspaces for up to 10 seconds prior to pulling the trigger.
Aside from your backyard, it's important to keep your walkways and driveway neat and tidy. This cordless trimmer and leaf blower combo will ensure your outdoor space is clear of overgrown grass and weeds. They're lightweight, quiet and feature a simple push to start button.
If you have a tough cleaning job to handle, this Greenworks pressure washer is now on sale for $127. It can blast away stubborn grime on driveways, patio furniture and vehicles thanks to its 1900 MAX PSI at 1.2 GPM. It features a 20 foot hose and a 35 foot power cord.
There’s no need to swelter under the sun if you’re trying to take down a gnarly branch or monster weed growing with the Greenworks 40V 14-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw. It’s even great for chopping wood that you intend to use in a fire pit.
For those bushes and hedges on your property, the Greenworks 60V 26-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer can give them the proper trim they deserve. With its 60V lithium battery, you’ll have up to 60 minutes of runtime before it needs a recharge — which only takes 50 minutes.
The 80V 21" is one of Greenworks' most popular mowers. It features a single lever, 5-position height adjustment and promises low-noise one-touch controls. It also comes in a bundle with a 580CFM axial leaf blower — a worthy purchase for when fall swings back around.
This souped-up mower comes with a headlight and offers a highly efficient brushless motor that provides more torque and quieter functions. Its seven-height handle also ensures every user will be comfortable.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.