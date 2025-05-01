Huge Greenworks lawnmower and yard tool sale on Amazon — 7 deals I’d shop from $69

Spring is the best time to check those pesky household chores off your list. And whether you're hoping to boost your home's curb appeal or tend to some necessary home improvement projects, Greenworks has the tools to help you get the job done right — without spending a fortune.

Fortunately, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off Greenworks best-selling home and yard tools, including lawnmowers, drills, leaf blowers, chainsaws and more. With deals starting at just $69, you'll be able to stock up on outdoor essentials to help make your yard the envy of your neighbors. Keep scrolling for my favorite Greenworks deals.

To shop more spring home improvement deals, check out Home Depot's Decor Days sale and Lowe's spring sale, both happening now.

Best Greenworks deals

Greeworks 24V Brushless Cordless Compact Drill: was $139 now $69 at Amazon Get ready to handle all your home improvement jobs with ease thanks to this Greenworks drill that's now 50% off. It has a lightweight and compact design that's well-suited for small or tight spaces. It also features a built-In LED light that will illuminate dark workspaces for up to 10 seconds prior to pulling the trigger.

Greenworks Compact Portable Electric Pressure Washer: was $159 now $127 at Amazon If you have a tough cleaning job to handle, this Greenworks pressure washer is now on sale for $127. It can blast away stubborn grime on driveways, patio furniture and vehicles thanks to its 1900 MAX PSI at 1.2 GPM. It features a 20 foot hose and a 35 foot power cord.

Greenworks 40V 14" Chainsaw: was $199 now $159 at Amazon There’s no need to swelter under the sun if you’re trying to take down a gnarly branch or monster weed growing with the Greenworks 40V 14-inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw. It’s even great for chopping wood that you intend to use in a fire pit.