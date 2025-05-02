Dyson’s top fan has just dropped by $200 right in time for summer

Summer is almost here, and the time to instantly cool down a room in a heatwave to keep comfortable. And if you’ve had your eye on a premium fan to do the job, you’re in luck.

Right now, the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ TP09 air purifying fan has just crashed to $549 from $749 at Amazon.

That’s an incredible $200 off, saving you serious cash on one of Dyson’s more expensive fan and air purifier hybrids.

What’s more, if you suffer from seasonal allergies, or simply want clean air to sleep better during summer, having one of the best air purifiers can make all the difference in capturing and filtering airborne pollutants. So it’s a win-win!

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ TP09 Purifying Fan: was $749 now $549 at Amazon This combination of air purifier and fan draws in dust and pollution to clean your air, while keeping your room cool. This powerful model offers useful features like backward air flow, night time settings, jet mode, and a deep clean cycle. It also provides real-time diagnostics about the quality of your air, and has a quiet operation.

Why we love it

(Image credit: Future)

This Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Purifying Fan offers the best of both worlds. Not only can it instantly cool you down on a hot, sweltering day, but it can clean your air at the same time.

With its powerful airflow, it automatically detects the changes in air quality, and will filter accordingly to pollutant levels.

And if you don’t want the fan blowing cool air directly towards you, it has a backward airflow mode that distributes the air from all directions.

When on Night Mode, it operates on the quietest levels, without waking you up from your slumber. It also has a handy remote control and app that lets you control and monitor your settings wherever you are in the home.

What’s more, its slimline, stylish white and gold design means that it can fit seamlessly into your home decor, without being an eyesore. So if you want to keep cool all summer (and breathe easy), this Dyson Purifier Cool is a great deal not to be missed!