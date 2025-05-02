Nintendo releases fix for Switch boot-up error — here's how to install the update

Earlier this week, Nintendo released a major update for the Switch that basically set the stage for the Switch 2 by adding virtual game cards, GameShare and system transfer among other features.

Unfortunately though, the V20.0.0 firmware update also created errors for some Switch owners who found that their consoles wouldn't boot up and displayed an error code after installing the update.

Nintendo acknowledged the issue on the Japanese Nintendo Support X account.

"We are currently investigating how to deal with this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience, and ask that you wait for further information," the post reads (machine translated).

We couldn't find any acknowledgement from the English-language Nintendo accounts.

Today (May 2), Nintendo released a new update, V20.0.1, which is supposed to fix the boot up error. The update only fixes the bug, so you don't necessarily need to install it if you're not experiencing any problems with the V20.0.0 release.

The only release note on the update says, "Fixed an issue where Error Code: 2206-1015 sometimes occurred when restarting the system after updating to system version 20.0.0."

However, the update needs to be applied while your console is in Maintenance Mode since the 2206-1015 error prevents the Switch from booting up properly.

Here are the steps Nintendo outlined to to install the update:

Ensure the console is powered off . If the console does not respond, hold down the POWER Button for twelve seconds to force it to shut down.

. With the console powered off, hold down the volume up (+) and volume down (-) buttons, then press the POWER Button to turn the system on. Be sure to keep the volume buttons pressed down until the Maintenance Mode menu is displayed.

and buttons, then press the to turn the system on. Once in Maintenance Mode, select Update System and follow the prompts to complete this process. If a Parental Control PIN has been set for the system, you will be prompted to enter it. The PIN will need to be reset if you’ve forgotten it.

and follow the prompts to complete this process.

Reach out to Nintendo's official support accounts for assistance if those steps don't help you install the update or if you're seeing a different error code.