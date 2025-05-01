Hurry! You can get 40% off Adobe Creative Cloud right now

May is a busy month for deals and Adobe is kicking things off with an epic deal on its Creative Cloud apps

Through May 13, you can get an annual Adobe Creative Cloud Individual subscription plan for $35.99/month at Adobe , which is 40% off the normal subscription price of $59.99/month. Alternatively, you can get 40% off Creative Cloud Single Apps with prices from $13.79/month for your first six months. The apps on sale include Photoshop, Premiere Pro, InDesign, Illustrator, and After Effects only. (After your six months are up, you can cancel or pay the full price of $22.99/month).

Adobe Creative Cloud: was $59 now $35 at Adobe Adobe Creative Cloud is the ultimate content production platform, and with the inclusion of Firefly models for video, image and even vector art in Illustrator, it is also one of the best ways to experiment with generative AI. You can currently get the entire suite of more than a dozen apps and services for 40% off. You'll pay $35.99/month over the span of 12 months. Or you can opt for 40% off a single app subscription for your first six months and pay just $13.79/month.

Adobe is offering two ways to save with its latest sale. You can either get 40% off for a full year (when you opt for Creative Cloud All Apps subscription) or you'll get 40% off your first six months only when you opt for an individual app subscription.

Creative Cloud gives you access to Photoshop and Illustrator but also the full suite of Adobe creative products, 1,000 AI credits per month, fonts and 100GB of cloud storage.

Now is a great time to invest in a Creative Cloud subscription as Adobe also has other models in the works built on Firefly including generative music, improved text rendering and one experiment that takes a photo of a poster and lets you recreate it with new details at the touch of a button using AI.