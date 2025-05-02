Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $4 — here’s 25 deals I’d add to my cart on OLED TVs, Switch/PS5 games, appliances and more
Here’s the Best Buy deals I’m shopping this weekend
The weekend is here again! If you’re ready for a little retail therapy, you’ll definitely want to check out the top deals in Best Buy’s sale section this weekend. I’ve found some awesome discounts on everything from OLED TVs to appliances.
For example, right now you can get the LG 65-inch B4 4K OLED TV on sale for $999 at Best Buy. This is almost $500 off, the lowest price I’ve seen for the TV in this size — it’s awesome value considering we already ranked the LG B4 OLED highly on our list of the best OLED TVs.
You can also get the MacBook Air 13-inch (M4/256GB) on sale for $849 at Best Buy ($150 off.) As our current pick for the best laptop on the market, you definitely don’t want to miss this deal.
Keep scrolling for all my favorite Best Buy deals. For more savings, check out our Best Buy coupon codes coverage, and see the Skechers deals I’d buy from $21 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy deals
- Video games: Switch/PS5/Xbox from $4
- Lego: deals from $10
- Appliance sale: deals from $24
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69
- Roku 55" Select Series 4K TV: was $429 now $399
- Google Pixel 9a: was $499 now $399 w/ activation
Editor's Choice
Lego: deals from $10 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has some epic deals on Lego sets up for grabs. There are deals on everything from Star Wars to Botanicals sets. I love the Cherry Blossoms Building Set which is on sale for $10.
Appliance sale: deals from $24 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $24. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill and oven all in one. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. This second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.
The Pixel 9a is quite possibly the best budget phone around. It features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, whereas on the front there's a 13MP (f/2.2) lens. In our Pixel 9a review we said it's the most well-rounded phone you can buy at under $500. Note: Activate it with a carrier and you'll pay just $399. Best Buy is also including a free $100 Best Buy gift card.
Part of Pit Boss' Sportsman Series, this pellet grill is packed with features from more than 800 sq. inches of cooking space, a slide plate flame broiler, removable tray, built-in spice rack and a digital control over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Plus, the chimney-style exhaust will help you get rid of those nasty fumes and keep you focused on the cooking.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $84.
Price check: from $84 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
The Roku Select is part of Roku's line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.
Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.
Price check: sold out @ Walmart
Looking for an incredible OLED picture without the high price? The LG B4 is the perfect companion. It's not as bright as higher-end OLED TVs, but you still get to bask in the glory of OLED display technology. Perfect black levels and ultra-wide viewing angles will have everything from movies to sports looking fantastic. Dedicated gamers will appreciate the B4's array of sought-after features, which includes four HDMI 2.1 inputs, support for 4K gaming at 120Hz, VRR and FreeSync.
Smart home
We like a lot of things about Arlo’s 2K video doorbell. It works with Google, Alexa and HomeKit and can be installed either with a battery or hardwired. And the 2K resolution means incredibly sharp video with 12x digital zoom. On the downside, some of its features are gated behind a subscription and the device itself is a bit bulky.
Price check: $59 @ Amazon
This all-in-one digital wall calendar keeps the whole family organized by assigning each member their own color and chores. Its 15-inch touchscreen can be mounted on the wall or displayed on its stand.
If home networking isn’t something you have a lot of experience with, Amazon’s own eero routers are a great choice as they really simplify the process of setting up and configuring your home network. In our eero Max 7 review, we loved all the extra smart home features built into this mesh kit including the fact that it can serve as a smart home hub for your other connected devices.
Appliances
The Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 indoor air frying grill is the ultimate small appliance for your home because it combines the functions of an air fryer, grill and oven all in one. It's also super easy to clean thanks to its ceramic-coated grills. This second generation appliance has an updated, sleek design with the same functions and benefits as its previous model.
This is a great deal if you’re looking for a robot mop to complement your robot vacuum. As our choice for the best robot mop, the iRobot Braava jet m6 provides detailed and comprehensive cleaning. Its mapping is accurate, and you can request that specific rooms be cleaned separately. It will even work in tandem with compatible models from the same brand. In our iRobot Braava jet m6 review, we said this is "the smartest robot mop and sweeper we’ve tested."
Enjoy using KitchenAid's Artisan stand mixer and the added power that the Bowl-Lift model provides. Mix dough and heavy ingredients knowing that the mixer will stay firmly in place and that the appliance has the functionality to perform tough mixing tasks.
The Shark Matrix Plus is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and features a ‘precision matrix grid’ that allows it to go over dirt and debris on floors to ensure a spotless clean. Its Sonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute. It comes with a handy, self-emptying base.
Price check: $399 @ Amazon
If you want fancy espresso drinks at any time, now's the time to pick up this Breville. Our U.S. Editor in Chief, Mike Prospero, gave this machine a near-perfect 4.5 stars in our Breville Barista Express review. He said, "The Breville Barista Express is one of the best espresso machines around; it looks great, consistently produces an excellent cup, and is great at frothing milk."
Gaming
After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lives up to all those years of anticipation.
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
This stunning remake of Resident Evil 2 brings the PS1 classic into the modern era with a complete graphical overhaul and new gameplay features. You play as Leon or Claire, in this cinematic survival-horror set in the sprawling Raccoon City. Your mission starts at the zombie-infested police station, where you'll need to scavenge for resources to survive the horrors that await.
The Blackshark V2 is one of Razer's finest gaming headsets yet, featuring subtle sound and an extremely comfortable design. The headset utilizes THX Spatial Audio, and it can even recognize whether the program you're using requires its Game, Movie or Music mode. Nifty! Also, the mic is clear and precise, and filters out a lot of unpleasant consonant noises — perfect for online gaming.
Laptops
The Asus Vivobook 14 is a solid laptop for shoppers on a budget. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 14-inch 1920 x 1080 FHD display that reaches 250 nits of brightness.
The Lenovo Yoga 7i converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 16-inch 2K display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price. The MacBook Air M4 supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. And it packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
