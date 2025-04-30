Hurry! Mattress Firm is taking $300 off this excellent Sleepy's mattress

The first Memorial Day mattress sales of 2025 will soon start to appear. For example, right now Mattress Firm is knocking $300 off an excellent hybrid mattress that's suitable for just about any type of sleeper.

For a limited time, you can get the Sleepy's by Sealy Hybrid HD Mattress (queen) on sale for $1,399 at Mattress Firm. That's $300 off and one of the biggest mattress sales I've seen today. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Mattress Firm promo codes.

Sleepy's by Sealy Hybrid HD Mattress: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Mattress Firm The Sleepy's by Sealy Hybrid HD Mattress is a firm mattress designed with Anti-Sag technology powered by ViscoBoost HD memory foam. This provides enhanced support to prevent the mattress from sagging. Paired with durable individually wrapped coils, the mattress will adapt to your body giving you the best features of a memory foam and hybrid mattress.

A hybrid mattress combines a memory foam surface with supportive innerspring layers to bring you the best of both worlds. This Sleepy's mattress is especially made to support your body thanks to its Anti-Sag technology, which is designed to keep your bed feeling like new for years.

Its memory foam layer embraces your body whereas the individual coils provide support to prevent you from sinking into the bed like you would with a standard memory foam bed. The coils are also great for motion isolation, which makes this bed a top pick for partners who jostle in bed at night, but don't want to wake up their partners.

