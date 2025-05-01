Live
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders live updates: latest restock news and retailers to check now
Switch 2 pre-orders are live, and I'm tracking restocks across retailers
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are underway in the U.S., and the console is proving to be another gaming item where the demand vastly exceeds the available supply. At present, getting hold of a Switch 2 is proving tough.
Major retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, Target and GameStop, opened the pre-order floodgates last month (on April 24), and all four sold out of consoles almost instantly. Since then, we've seen only sporadic restocks, but curiously, Amazon has been absent from Switch 2 pre-orders.
The situation is similar in the U.K., where Switch 2 pre-orders started shortly after the console's big reveal showcase. We've seen several restocks since then. However, a present, Switch 2, is equally elusive in old Blighty.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for $449 / £395, or $499 / £429 bundled with a copy of Mario Kart World. It will launch globally on June 5, 2025.
The first wave of pre-orders is over, but I'm confident we'll see further chances to buy as we build up to launch day. If you're yet to lock in your console, I'm here to highlight all the latest updates and flag restocks across retailers to ensure you get a Switch 2 pre-order as soon as possible.
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - full listings
Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer began taking pre-orders at midnight ET on April 24. Walmart is promising launch day delivery if you pre-order before 8 a.m. on June 4.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
Target's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders started April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. The retailer will be selling the console for its $449 MSRP.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
Antonline has launched its Nintendo Switch 2 listings pages, but isn't yet taking pre-orders of the console. The online retailer wasn't involved in the first drop of Switch 2 stock, but could be gearing up to take pre-orders in the near future. Watch this space.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline
GameStop's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order pages are live. Drops started April 24th, but have since sold out. The console is available to pre-order both online and in-store. GameStop will also be holding midnight launch events to celebrate the launch of Nintendo Switch 2.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
Best Buy started taking Switch 2 pre-orders on April 24 at 12 a.m. ET. Additionally, Best Buy has announced that on June 5 (aka Switch 2 launch day), it will open stores at midnight for pre-order pickups. Best Buy is also taking pre-orders of the Mario Kart World Bundle.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will begin on April 24. However, Newegg hasn't specified a time when stock will be dropped.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg
Nintendo isn't taking Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders until early May, and only via invitation. Invites will go out on April 24, and to be selected, you'll need a Nintendo account. Pre-orders will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to registrants who have a Nintendo Switch Online membership with a minimum of 12 months of paid membership and a minimum of 50 total gameplay hours on the current Switch.
Sam's Club hasn't confirmed its pre-order details for Nintendo Switch 2. However, the retailer currently has a listing page for the Mario Kart World bundle, so it's one to watch right now.
Amazon has yet to launch a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm any pre-order information. In the past, the retailer has given priority to its Prime members when restocking hard-to-find consoles. It's still uncertain when they'll launch their Switch 2 product page. In the U.K., Amazon used an invitation system for its first wave of stock.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessory pre-orders
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pre-order an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
Additional retailers: Best Buy
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just £16.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 game pre-orders
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race and you'll be able to drive anywhere on track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.
Additional retailers: GameStop
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
Additional retailers: GameStop
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
Additional retailers: GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders went live in the U.K. in early April and quickly sold out. However, there have been quite a few restocks, so it's worth checking retailers regularly for more opportunities to secure a Switch 2.
