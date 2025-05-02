Samsung has begun rolling out its Android 15 One UI 7 update to 2021 and 2022 phones

For those with slightly older Samsung phones, your time to get the Android 15-based One UI 7 has arrived. Samsung is rolling out the software update for its 2021 and 2022 flagship devices.

The latest software rollout follows the release of One UI 7 for 2023 and later devices.

Here's what devices can expect to see the update and their respective firmware versions (as spotted by SamMobile):

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra : Firmware version G991USQUEHYDA, G996USQUEHYDA, G998USQUEHYDA

: Firmware version G991USQUEHYDA, G996USQUEHYDA, G998USQUEHYDA Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra: Firmware version S901USQU8FYDB, S906USQU8FYDB, and S908USQU8FYDB

Firmware version S901USQU8FYDB, S906USQU8FYDB, and S908USQU8FYDB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3: Firmware version F711USQUBKYD9 or F711U1TBUBKYDA for the Flip 3 and version F926USQUAKYD9 for the Fold 3

Firmware version F711USQUBKYD9 or F711U1TBUBKYDA for the Flip 3 and version F926USQUAKYD9 for the Fold 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4: Firmware version F936U1UEU8HYD9 and F721USQU8HYD9

(Image credit: Future)

To find out if you're phone or tablet is eligible, you can go to Settings -> Software Update -> Download and install. Your phone will check for an update and it should pop up for you to click on to download.

The update is about 5GB, though that can vary by device, so you might need to free up some space on your phone.

I have a Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it took about 15 minutes for the update to download. However, it didn't install right away. Instead, I had a message that read, "OS upgrade installs on 05/16 at 2:18 AM."

The phone did give me an option to install the update now. Doing so renders your phone unusable for about 20 minutes according to the install message, which is probably why the update gets scheduled for overnight.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I found the 20-minute estimate to be fairly accurate. So make sure your phone is charged up once you install the upgrade after downloading it.

Beyond those phones, the Galaxy S24 FE recently got the update, but Galaxy S23 FE is still waiting. Presumably, it will get the update in the coming weeks.

For those with midrange Galaxy A series phones, you can expect to receive the One UI 7 update in May or June.

These devices include the A34, A36, A16, Quantum 5 and 4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 and S9 tablets which are set for May. According to Samsung (as spotted by tarunvats33), these devices will get the update in June: Galaxy A53, A33, A25, A24, A15, Tab A9 and A0 Plus, Tab Active 5 and the Tab S9 FE.

More from Tom's Guide