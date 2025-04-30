‘Melts away tension in my back’ — save up to $775 on Helix's comfiest hotel-style mattress in new flash sale
For today only the Helix Midnight Luxe is up to $775 off, with prices from $729 for the brand’s more affordable mattresses in a box
The Helix Midnight Luxe hotel-style hybrid mattress has dropped to a Black Friday-cheap price in today’s 27% off flash sale, with a queen Midnight Luxe reduced to $1,732.84 at Helix (was $2,373.75) when you add the code TOMS27 at checkout. The normal Helix sale is around 20% off so you’re saving an extra 7% or $167 on a queen here.
$1,732 is a competitive price for a 13.5” luxury mattress that our testers loved so much it now ranks highly in our best-rated mattresses of the year buying guide. Our lead reviewer reported how she ‘felt the tension melt away in my back’ when sleeping on the Midnight Luxe, and recommends it to all side sleepers with hip and back pain.
Today’s flash sale is the second-highest discount I’ve seen from Helix since last year – there was 32% off the mattress last July, with a queen on sale for $1,614. I doubt we’ll see that price again so if you want the Helix Midnight Luxe at one of the cheapest prices you can buy it for, this new deal is worth a look.
Helix Midnight Luxe: twin was $1,436 $1,048.47 at Helix
The Midnight Luxe is designed for side sleepers but the back sleepers on the testing panel for our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review also loved it, with both types of sleeper rating it as one of the best hybrid mattresses we’ve tested for pressure relief and lower back support. We awarded it a 4.5/5 score and crowned it the top side sleeper mattress of 2025 thanks to its near-excellent performance, including a breathable feel and strong edge support (no rolling out of bed here). 27% off when you enter the code TOMS27 at checkout gets you a queen size Midnight Luxe for $1,732 – that matches the cheapest price I tracked during Black Friday. This new flash sale ends tonight but if the 27% discount returns next month then I would class it as one of the top Memorial Day mattress sales too.
Our review: ★★★★½
Helix trial, shipping and benefits
You’ll get a 100-night sleep trial and free shipping with the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, which are standard perks in the online mattress market.
Luxury rival Saatva (read our review of the Saatva Classic mattress to learn why it’s our number one pick above the Helix) offers a year long sleep trial and free White Glove Delivery including old mattress and bed removal and free installation. However, Saatva charges a $99 returns and exchanges fee whereas Helix returns are free.
In terms of warranty, Helix recently upgraded the terms for its Luxe models from a 15-year warranty to Helix’s limited lifetime warranties – in comparison Saatva offers a lifetime Saatva Friends For Life Warranty.
Have a smaller budget? Try this instead…
Helix Midnight: twin was $998.75 now $729 at Helix
The Helix Midnight is the standard version of the more opulent Luxe above and is a flagship model in the brand’s Core (affordable) range of top-rated mattresses in a box. The Helix Midnight is a comfy mattress for side sleepers with medium-firm support and pressure relief. It’s two inches shorter than the Luxe (11.5” vs 13.5”) and doesn’t have the layer of cushioning Gel Visco for extra comfort, but otherwise it’s a perfectly good mattress for couples looking for a comfy side-and-back sleeper mattress with decent motion isolation, heat wicking, and back support. A twin is on sale for $729 (was $998.75) when you enter the 27% off discount code TOMS27 at checkout, with a queen reduced to $1,002.84 (was $1,373.75). We have seen the queen sell for $999 this year, but that's only $3 cheaper than today’s price.
Claire is a Certified Sleep Science Coach and the Senior Sleep Editor at Tom's Guide who curates our mattress buying guides and oversees our rigorous mattress testing procedures. Claire has over 16 years’ product review experience and is connected to a wealth of globally renowned sleep experts including mattress designers and buyers, neuroscientists, and doctors of sleep medicine. Claire is responsible for all mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide and is our expert on Saatva, DreamCloud, and Nectar mattresses. Claire is also certified to advise people on how to choose a mattress that suits their needs and budget, as well as helping them to create a nighttime routine and bedroom environment that helps them sleep better.
