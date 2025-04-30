‘Melts away tension in my back’ — save up to $775 on Helix's comfiest hotel-style mattress in new flash sale

The Helix Midnight Luxe hotel-style hybrid mattress has dropped to a Black Friday-cheap price in today’s 27% off flash sale, with a queen Midnight Luxe reduced to $1,732.84 at Helix (was $2,373.75) when you add the code TOMS27 at checkout. The normal Helix sale is around 20% off so you’re saving an extra 7% or $167 on a queen here.

$1,732 is a competitive price for a 13.5” luxury mattress that our testers loved so much it now ranks highly in our best-rated mattresses of the year buying guide. Our lead reviewer reported how she ‘felt the tension melt away in my back’ when sleeping on the Midnight Luxe, and recommends it to all side sleepers with hip and back pain.

Today’s flash sale is the second-highest discount I’ve seen from Helix since last year – there was 32% off the mattress last July, with a queen on sale for $1,614. I doubt we’ll see that price again so if you want the Helix Midnight Luxe at one of the cheapest prices you can buy it for, this new deal is worth a look.

Helix trial, shipping and benefits

You’ll get a 100-night sleep trial and free shipping with the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, which are standard perks in the online mattress market.

Luxury rival Saatva (read our review of the Saatva Classic mattress to learn why it’s our number one pick above the Helix) offers a year long sleep trial and free White Glove Delivery including old mattress and bed removal and free installation. However, Saatva charges a $99 returns and exchanges fee whereas Helix returns are free.

In terms of warranty, Helix recently upgraded the terms for its Luxe models from a 15-year warranty to Helix’s limited lifetime warranties – in comparison Saatva offers a lifetime Saatva Friends For Life Warranty.

Have a smaller budget? Try this instead…