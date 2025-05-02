Best sales to shop this weekend — save up to 50% on Bose, Hoka, Samsung and more
This spring seems to be flying by — and since it's already the first official weekend of May, I plan to celebrate by shopping some seasonal sales. Whether you're looking to start your Mother's Day shopping, refresh your shoe game or stock up on the latest gaming deals, this weekend brings no shortage of great discounts worth shopping.
Mother's Day is May 11 — and Target, Bose and Le Creuset are hosting epic sales with the perfect gifts for Mom. Amazon Gaming week is happening now with just days left to shop epic deals on games, accessories and more. And we can't forget to mention Home Depot Decor Days sale, which is knocking up to 50% off furniture and decor.
The deals certainly don't end there! Keep scrolling to check out all the best sales I recommend shopping this weekend.
Best Sales of the Weekend
Amazon gaming week: deals from $19 @ Amazon
Amazon Gaming Week is back! If you’re on the hunt for games, accessories, or even a new gaming PC, you’re in luck thanks to these deals. The sale only lasts until May 4, so I suggest you start your shopping ASAP.
Bose Mother's Day sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon
In celebration of Mother's Day on May 11, Amazon is knocking up to 30% off popular Bose audio devices. Whether you're shopping for your mom, your wife or another mother figure in your life who happens to be an audiophile, these Mother' Day Bose deals are the way to go.
Greenworks sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Spring is the best time to check those pesky household chores off your list. And whether you're hoping to boost your home's curb appeal or tend to some necessary home improvement projects, Greenworks has the tools to help you get the job done right — many of which are now up 50% off on Amazon. Shop all the best yard tools, including lawnmowers, drills, leaf blowers, chainsaws and more.
Hoka sale: deals from $11 @ Hoka
Ready for outdoor runs this spring? If you need to revamp your wardrobe or retire an old pair of sneakers, Hoka is having a massive sitewide sale on some of the best running shoes we've tested, as well as comfortable apparel for all conditions. The sale includes deals on running shoes, long sleeve tops, tees and tanks starting at $11.
Home Depot Decor Days sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot
Home Depot’s Decor Days, a five-day, online-only savings event, is live! From now through May 5, you can save up to 50% off home and decor essentials at Home Depot. We're talking furniture, lighting, rugs, decorative storage and more starting at just $10.
KitchenAid sale: up to $150 off @ Amazon
Amazon is hosting a huge sale on KitchenAid stand mixers, as we speak. The sale is taking at least $100 off all stand mixer models. However, the best deal we've seen is on the KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, which is sporting a $150 discount. Additionally, a number of KitchenAid attachments are featuring markdowns of up to 50% off.
Le Creuset sale: up to 30% off @ Le Creuset
Le Creuset is currently hosting a rare sale with up to 30% off stoneware. Le Creuset Stoneware is crafted in a variety of colors and designs, with a colorful glaze that is virtually non-stick for easy cleanup. You can shop deals on casserole dishes, skillets, Dutch Ovens and much more during this unbeatable sale.
Mother's Day sale: deals from $4 @ Target
Mother's Day is May 11 — and if you're looking to shop something special for Mom (without breaking the bank), Target has tons of great deals that she'll love. From clothing and candles to Kindles, there's plenty of gifting options to choose from.
Samsung TV deals: up to $500 off @ Samsung
Samsung is running an incredible sale right now with huge discounts on some of the best TVs we’ve reviewed. For instance, you can get $250 off Samsung's The Frame TV (pictured). We don't know how long these deals will last, so if you're in the market for a new TV, we suggest you start adding to your cart!
Timberland sale: up to 50% off @ Timberland
If you're interested in adding a pair of high-quality workwear boots or trail-ready kicks to your spring shoe game, look no further than Timberland. The footwear brand is currently hosting a spring sale with deals on hiking boots, sneakers and more that will help you hit the trails comfortably.
Walmart Plus: was $98/year now $49/year @ Walmart
Walmart Plus Week is ending soon! The savings extravaganza is offering deals on pretty much everything you could want at Walmart. Similar to Amazon Prime Day, many of the best deals will be reserved for Walmart Plus members, so make sure you’ve signed up before you shop. For returning/expired Walmart Plus members only, Walmart is taking 50% off its annual Walmart Plus membership.
YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon
If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!
