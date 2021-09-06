Trending

Epic mattress deal knocks Tuft & Needle bed prices to $450

Take up to 30% off sitewide at Tuft & Needle

We're all strapped for cash these days, but if you want a mattress that's highly recommended and doesn't cost a fortune, this Labor Day mattress sale is for you. 

Tuft & Needle has its Tuft & Needle Original Mattress on sale from $451.50 (twin) via coupon "OG30". That's the best mattress sale we've seen from Tuft & Needle. The Original Mattress holds a spot in our best mattress guide for being the best budget mattress you can buy. By comparison, the same mattress was only 10% off most of the summer with prices that were roughly $180 higher. 

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: was $645 now $451 @ T&N
Editor's Choice deal: The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a great mattress for anyone on a tight budget. It has a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide good pressure relief, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back. After discount, you can get the T&N Original Mattress twin for $451.50 (was $645), whereas the queen size is $626.50 (was $895). Use coupon "OG30" to get these prices. The coupon is valid on the Original Mattress only. View Deal

Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine + Throw Blanket: was $95 now $86 @ T&N
The new Tuft & Needle White Noise Machine uses natural, real-fan noise to create a relaxing soundscape while muting interruptions. It features an adjustable tone and volume with decibel calibration that's safe for babies and pets. Bundle it with a T&N Throw Blanket and you'll pay just $86, which is $9 off its normal price. (Click on the "add throw blanket" option underneath the price to get this deal). View Deal

Tuft & Needle Bedding: from $18 @ T&N
If you don't need a new mattress, Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 15% off all bedding. After discount sham sets start from $18, sheet sets from $54, and duvets from $68. View Deal

Tuft & Needle is renowned for producing some of the best bedding and furniture in the U.S. Its mattresses include the T&N Original Mattress, Mint Mattress, and Hybrid Mattress. After discount, the Original Mattress costs as low as $580 for a twin or $805 for a queen. 

We like the Original Mattress because it's a great pick for cash-strapped shoppers. It offers a soft, plushy feel, but it's also designed to provide pressure relief for all types of sleepers, whether you're a side sleeper, stomach sleeper, or sleep on your back.

Don't need a new mattress? Tuft & Needle is also taking up to 15% off frames and up to 15% off bedding. It's one of the best bedding sales we've seen this month. 

