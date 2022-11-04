Epic Black Friday deal knocks 33% off our favorite Nectar mattress

From mattresses to pillows, November is hands-down the best time of the year to make purchases for your bedroom. That's mainly due to the aggressive Black Friday mattress deals that manufacturers offer. If you find yourself with a tighter budget this year, our favorite value mattress just hit a new price low in this mattress sale.

For a limited time, Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide (opens in new tab). This is a rare sale from Nectar and better than the 25% off sale they offered last Black Friday. Nectar usually doesn't offer these prices again, so this is your chance to buy the best mattress we've ever reviewed. Here's what you can get right now at Nectar:

Nectar Black Friday Flash Sale (U.S.)

(opens in new tab) Nectar: $599 $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Best Overall Value: Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Premier Mattress: $999 $669 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

The Nectar Premier uses gel memory foam and phase-change material to keep you cool as you sleep. In terms of layers, it features a 3-inch gel-infused memory foam layer, 3-inch soft transition foam, and a 7-inch firm base foam. After discount, the twin costs $669 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $937 (was $1,399).

(opens in new tab) Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: $1,399 $937 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

The Nectar Premier Copper Mattress is perfect for hot sleepers. In our Nectar Premier Copper review (opens in new tab), we explain how this model uses heat-conductive copper fibers to offer the highest level of cooling from any Nectar mattress. After discount, the twin costs $937 (was $1,399), whereas a queen costs $1,205 (was $1,799). It's the best price we've seen for this bed.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Foundation: $449 $301 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

As part of its sitewide sale, Nectar is also taking 33% off bases and foundations. The Nectar Foundation is an inexpensive way to support your mattress. It's easy to set up, clean, and durable. After discount, the twin is $301 (was $449) and the queen is $334 (was $499)

(opens in new tab) Nectar Duvet: $179 $120 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet holds a spot in our list of the best duvets (opens in new tab). It's super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter and cool sleeping in the summer. We've been using it for over a year love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet it's fully breathable during the hot summer months. The twin is on sale for $100 (was $149), whereas the queen is on sale for $120 (was $179).

(opens in new tab) Nectar Weighted Blanket: $149 $100 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Rarely on sale, the Nectar Weighted Blanket offers either 15 or 20 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection. This is one of the best mattress sales we've seen on a weighted blanket.

(opens in new tab) Nectar Mattress Protector: $99 $66 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

If you don't need a new mattress, the Nectar Mattress Protector is an excellent way to keep your current mattress feeling like new. It creates a waterproof barrier that protects your bed from spills, allergens, and dirt. It's machine washable and breathable so you're cool in the summer and warm in the colder months.

Nectar Black Friday Flash Sale (UK)

(opens in new tab) Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: £749 £374 @ Nectar UK (opens in new tab)

50% off sitewide! Nectar UK is taking 50% off sitewide. The sale includes the excellent Nectar Memory Foam mattress. After discount, you can get the twin Nectar Memory Foam mattress for just £374 (was £749) or the king for £524 (was £1,049).

(opens in new tab) Nectar Hybrid Mattress: £999 £499 @ Nectar UK (opens in new tab)

Nectar's five-layer hybrid packs in 1,600 micro-springs to draw heat away from your body and to boost breathability. It also uses pressure relieving memory foam to ensure you’re comfy at all times, plus a sturdy base offering seven different zones of support. After discount, the single is £499 (was £999), whereas the king is £674 (was £1,349).

If you're not familiar with Nectar, we named it one of the best mattress in a box manufacturers. The company makes three mattresses: the Nectar Memory Foam mattress, the Nectar Premier mattress, and the Nectar Premier Copper mattress. In terms of value and comfort, the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is our Editor's Choice pick for the best bed you can buy. (You can read our Nectar mattress review for our thorough hands-on).

The mattress is designed to relieve pressure points, and evenly distribute your weight with its three layers memory foam. If you like sleeping on a cool bed, the mattress' quilted Tencel cover also provides breathability and should help you stay cool so you don't wake up in a pool of perspiration in the middle-of-the night.

Nectar mattresses come with a one-year trial period, along with free shipping and returns, which makes them ideal for commitment-phobic shoppers. We also like that Nectar offers a "forever" warranty, which means they stand behind their product's construction and materials. Make sure to check out our guide to the best Nectar promo codes for more ways to save.