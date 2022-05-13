Casper's most popular mattress is up to $390 off this weekend

The unofficial start of summer is right around the corner. For bargain shoppers, that means Memorial Day mattress sales are at their prime.

For instance, this weekend Casper has its Casper Original Mattress on sale from $688. That's $207 off and one of the best early Memorial Day sales we've seen. It's also one of the best Casper mattress sales we've seen this year. All sizes are on sale with the queen size coming in at $995 ($300 off).

Casper Original mattress: was $895 now $688 @ Casper

Casper is knocking up to 30% off select mattresses during its weekend mattress sale. The Casper Original Mattress is our favorite of the bunch. It has four layers of premium foam and includes a 5-year limited warranty. After discount, the Casper Original Mattress costs $688 for a twin size (was $895), whereas the queen costs $995 (was $1,295).

Casper Weighted Blanket: was $169 now $99 @ Casper

The Casper Weighted Blanket is available in 10, 15, and 20-pound sizes. It hugs your body with a cozy, calming feel while simultaneously circulating air away from your body. The Fireside (pictured) and Dusty Rose colors are 50% off for a limited time.

Casper's award-winning hybrid and memory foam mattresses are designed to deliver comfort, cooling, and proper support. Across the range the all-foam Original is tailored to support different sleep needs, whether your biggest challenge is heat or feeling restless and uncomfortable in bed.

Each mattress in a box comes with a 100-night risk free trial, and if you change your mind during the trial you can get a refund. There's free delivery too and a ten-year warranty, which is the industry average.

If you're looking for a reliable great-quality all-foam mattress, then the Casper Original is the one for you. With ergonomic zoned support and plenty of cooling, it's a smart option that will keep you snoozing comfortably all night. The hybrid version comes with added bounce and support via hundreds of resilient pocket springs that boost breathability, making it better suited to hot sleepers.

For more deals on mattresses and bedding, make sure to follow our mattress sale coverage.