Avocado's 4th of July sale could be your last chance to buy its top organic mattress at this price

If you're in search of an organic mattress that doesn't cost a fortune, you've likely had your eye on the Avocado Green Mattress. Have recent price increases put you off? If so, now's the time to buy because right now it's 15% off in the 4th of July sales, bringing a queen size down to $1,784 (was $2,099) — less than you'd have typically paid before the price went up.

The Avocado Green is an excellent choice if your priority when seeking out the best mattress for your sleep needs is an organic and eco-friendly build. We particularly recommend it to back sleepers and heavier sleepers, and its breathable hybrid construction means it's a great choice for hot sleepers.

Thanks to the magic of today's 4th of July mattress sales, Avocado is knocking 15% off all its mattresses. The brand usually runs a 10% discount, and if you'd bought this mattress in March, before the price hike, you'd have paid $1,799 for it. So it's a small saving but one worth having, and thanks to the threat of mattress tariffs we can't be sure if the price will be this low again. Here's what you need to know...

Avocado Green Mattress: twin was $1,499 now $1,274 at Avocado

We rate the Avocado Green as the best organic mattress you can buy. It's made with all-natural materials and during our Avocado Green mattress review, our testers found it delivered a medium-firm feel best suited to back sleepers in its standard configuration, although a pillow-top version is available for side and combination sleepers. It's beautifully handcrafted and built to last, and comes with a 25-year warranty, a year's trial and free shipping. With 15% off a queen in the current mattress sale will cost you $1,784 (was $2,099), which is less than you'd have usually paid before the price increase, and we wouldn't be surprised if prices go up again before Black Friday, so it's worth investing now. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (19,200+ reviews)

Not the organic mattress you're looking for?

The Avocado Green Mattress is a fine choice that'll suit many people who want an organic mattress, but if you're a side sleeper you might have to pay extra for a pillow-top model that'll provide cushioning for your shoulders and hips. And while the Avocado Green's price isn't outlandishly high, it might still be a little too rich for some people's budgets.

Fortunately there are deals to be had on other organic mattresses, including a more affordable model from Avocado and a nicely-priced cooling mattress from Birch. Here's a quick roundup of impressive 4th of July deals on some of our favorite organic beds...

Avocado Eco Organic Mattress: twin was $799 now $679 at Avocado

For an organic hybrid mattress at a more affordable price, look no further than the Eco Organic Mattress from Avocado. It uses the same eco-friendly materials as the Avocado Green. including GOLS-certified organic latex and GOTS-certified organic cotton and wool, but in a simpler configuration that keeps prices down. Its medium feel makes it more suitable for side sleepers, too. There's 15% off for the 4th of July with a queen down to $1,189 (was $1,399), and you'll get a 100-night trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping. User score: ★★★★½ (730+ reviews)

Birch Natural Mattress: twin was $1,373.33 now $1,002;54 at Birch

Made with six layers of sustainable materials including latex and wool, the Birch Natural Mattress is naturally breathable. In our Birch Natural Mattress review we found that its latex delivers a bouncy feel that's ideal for combination sleepers, but that does mean it's not so hot at motion isolation. In the Birch 4th of July sale there's 27% off with the code TOMS27, and a queen is reduced to $1,361.70 from $1,865.33. You'll also get a pair of pillows included, as well as a 100-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (4,200+ reviews)