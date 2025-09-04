Proton adds "Emergency Access" feature for access in "exceptional circumstances"

Proton, the company behind one of the best VPNs, has added a new feature to make it easier to access data in exceptional circumstances.

The new feature, called "Emergency Access", went live on August 28 and allows users to add up to five emergency contacts who will then be able to access the user's data.

This feature has been added to all Proton services, including its cloud storage and password management services.

What is Proton's Emergency Access?

Proton has said that Emergency Access is a "highly requested feature", noting that by adding emergency contacts, users can ensure that "their friends and family can gain access on their behalf" if they are unable to, ensuring that any data saved on these applications is not permanently lost.

When setting up Emergency Access, users will be able to decide whether or not their emergency contacts are able to access their accounts with immediate approval, or after a set period of time which could be from days to months.

Emergency contacts can request access to an account prior to this period expiring, but the account holder will need to approve or deny these requests themselves.

Emergency access privileges can be tweaked at any time by users.

(Image credit: Proton)

How does Proton's Emergency Access work?

Daniel Rivera Jäggi, Senior Product Manager, explained: "Emergency Access has been engineered with privacy and security in mind and offers users an effective tool to add an extra layer of assurance and peace of mind to their Proton account without compromising end-to-end encryption."

You can set up Emergency Access via your web browser. Simply log in to your account on Proton's website, then navigate to Recovery and Add Emergency Contact. You'll also be able to find details of anyone who has added you as a trusted contact on this page.

The company has stressed that the new feature uses the same end-to-end encryption as the rest of its products, so there is no compromise in privacy even if an emergency contact does access your account.

At this time, the feature is only available to paid Proton users, with free users of its cloud storage or email having to make their own arrangements in the event of an emergency.