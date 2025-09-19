New iPhone 17? These privacy apps should be your first download

The new range of iPhones are here. As of today – September 19 – you can get your hands on the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air.

Online protection for your new phone is just as important as physical protection. Subscribing to one of the best VPNs is a great place to start and we recently shared six top VPN deals for your iPhone 17.

But did you know there's more to protecting your new device than the best iPhone VPNs? You can benefit from a full privacy suite, which includes a VPN, encrypted email, a password manager, and 500 GB of drive storage.

Proton Unlimited grants all this – and more. Everything is encrypted, you can take control of your data and privacy, and break free from the Google eco-system.

It costs $9.99 per month and I use it everyday. Here's why I think it's the best privacy suite out there.

Proton VPN | 2 years | $3 per month Save 70%: Proton is currently running a flash sale on its VPN. A 2-year plan works out at $3 per month ($71.93 up front) and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. Proton VPN offers... 🚀 Tested speeds of up to 1,198 Mbps

🔑 Rock-solid encryption and audited policies

🌍 15,000+ servers

🛡️ Specialized servers inc. Secure Core & P2P

👁️‍🗨️ Anti-censorship features

🔒 Kill switch

📱 Protection for up to 10 devices