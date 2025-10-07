Proton VPN Free adds Norway server, boosting its location count to 8

Proton VPN Free has added Norway to its available VPN server locations, taking its total locations to eight.

We rate Proton VPN as one of the best VPNs, and the existence of Proton VPN Free reinforces this claim. It's one of the best free VPNs out there and protects your data with the same VPN fundamentals as the premium version.

There's a robust kill switch, a verified no-logs policy, decent speeds, and strong encryption. The boost in available locations can only be a good thing – but it's worth noting that you can't manually select which server your connect to.

Norway joins the list of countries available to our free users! https://t.co/0aga9Dn9X5October 3, 2025

Increased server options

Proton VPN announced the addition of Norway (Oslo) on October 3, 2025. The country joins the US, Canada, Poland, Romania, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Japan as the locations Proton VPN Free users can connect to.

Proton VPN General Manager, David Peterson, welcomed the news by tweeting in Norwegian. He said: "Greetings from Norway! Proton VPN has just added new free VPN servers in Norway for our European Vikings."

Comments below Proton VPN's tweet asked why free servers in the UK haven't yet been added, saying "it would make much more sense."

Peterson responded by saying "Norway was added specifically for users in the UK and EU who wanted a nearby free server option that was NOT in the UK or EU."

(Image credit: Proton VPN / Future)

Proton VPN Free does a lot of things right, and that's why we rate it so highly. Unlike many free VPNs, your data is safe with Proton VPN Free. It uses the same encryption standards and kill switch as its premium counterpart.

It operates using a verified no-logs policy, and Proton VPN announced the fourth independent audit of this policy in September 2025. It's also fully open-source so you can check the code for yourself, and grants unlimited usage data.

In our latest round of testing, Proton VPN Free recorded speeds of 339 Mbps. This is decent for a free VPN and more than fast enough for everyday use. However, the premium plan is the fastest VPN overall that we've tested – we clocked a max speed of 1,198 Mbps.

You can't select your own server

Proton VPN Free has two big drawbacks. The first being it doesn't support streaming. If you just want to protect your privacy online – which is what Proton VPN does best – then this won't be a problem.

But if you're looking for one of the best streaming VPNs, this isn't it. No free VPN is ideal for streaming, but Windscribe Free and PrivadoVPN Free performed fairly well in our testing, although both have a 10 GB per month data limit.

The second big drawback is the fact you can't select your own server. For most users, this likely won't matter, but if you want a specific server it's luck of the draw.

You can keep disconnecting and connecting until you land your desired location, but this is time consuming and after two connections you have to wait 45 seconds before you can change again.

As of July 2025, Proton VPN Free had 314 servers, but we expect this to have increased. We have asked Proton VPN to confirm the latest number.

(Image credit: Future)

Windscribe Free and PrivadoVPN Free both offer 13 locations in 10 countries, and allow you to freely select your desired server. Each provider lists the total free servers offered as "hundreds."

Windscribe Free has servers in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Switzerland, and Hong Kong. Our testing saw speeds of 496 Mbps.

PrivadoVPN Free has servers in the US, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, and the Netherlands. Our testing saw speeds of 671 Mbps.

All three free VPNs only support one simultaneous connection, but all will protect your data on that device. Our best free VPN guide explores and compares the three VPNs in more detail.

