Windscribe becomes the latest VPN to support post-quantum encryption – here's what you need to know

The provider says the "quantum threat is looming"

Windscribe VPN app open on an iPhone. The phone is laying down on a white, flat surface
(Image credit: Future)

Windscribe has become the latest VPN to introduce support for post-quantum encryption (PQE), the new industry standard.

Not all providers in our best VPNs list have adopted post-quantum encryption – NordVPN and ExpressVPN are the only two currently supporting it out of our top five.

Windscribe has said it has built PQE into its WireGuard offering, utilising a pre-shared key. The new encryption standard is available on Windscribe's desktop, iOS, and Android VPN apps.