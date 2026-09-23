Eight Sleep launches Pod 6 smart mattress cover with 20% faster cooling and next-gen biometric tracking — sleep apnea detection coming

Eight Sleep has today launched its new Pod 6 smart mattress cover, priced from $1,999 /£1,799 at Eight Sleep. Pod 6 is designed with 20% faster cooling, nine times more sensors for precise biometric tracking, and a streamlined Hub. It’s the first Pod to come in a twin / single size, opening up the brand’s next-gen wellness technology to solo sleepers for the first time.

Eight Sleep has also filed for FDA clearance for sleep apnea detection and mitigation.

"Our mission is to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Pod 6 is the strongest expression of that mission so far," says Matteo Franceschetti, Co-founder & CEO at Eight Sleep.

I’ve been testing sleep tech for several years across T3, TechRadar and Tom’s Guide, and I’m hyped about Pod 6. If it can deliver on these new features (we’ve requested a review sample), then the Eight Sleep Pod 6 will break new ground in making lab-grade sleep optimization – tech that’s normally the reserve of million dollar longevity influencers – accessible to everyday people.

I recently spoke to Eight Sleep about the new Pod 6, its redesigned thermal engine, increased sensor count, sleep apnea detection capabilities and more. Here’s what I discovered…

Eight Sleep Pod 6 highlights

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

20% faster thermal response: Redesigned Thermoelectric Coolers deliver 550W of power per side to clear night sweats and hot flashes faster.

Redesigned Thermoelectric Coolers deliver 550W of power per side to clear night sweats and hot flashes faster. 9x sensor density: The Cover jumps from 2 to 18 embedded sensors to isolate your biometrics from partners, kids, or pets.

The Cover jumps from 2 to 18 embedded sensors to isolate your biometrics from partners, kids, or pets. 50% smaller under-bed Hub: Re-engineered with an integrated "bottomless" water reservoir so it slides directly under standard bed frames.

Re-engineered with an integrated "bottomless" water reservoir so it slides directly under standard bed frames. New 'Solo' sizes from $1,999 / £1,799: Single-sized covers allow solo sleepers or one partner in a couple to access Pod tech at Eight Sleep’s lowest price point yet.

Single-sized covers allow solo sleepers or one partner in a couple to access Pod tech at Eight Sleep’s lowest price point yet. Zippable expansion: Two Solo covers can zip together later without requiring a second Hub.

Two Solo covers can zip together later without requiring a second Hub. FDA clearance filed for sleep apnea: Hardware is built to support contactless sleep apnea detection and mitigation (pending FDA and Abu Dhabi HTA approval).

Hardware is built to support contactless sleep apnea detection and mitigation (pending FDA and Abu Dhabi HTA approval). Replaces Pod 5: Pod 6 completely replaces the previous generation across 37 launch countries.

Pod 6 completely replaces the previous generation across 37 launch countries. Biological age tracking: Uses overnight cardiovascular metrics (HRV, resting heart rate, and sleep quality trends) to calculate your body's age when sleeping compared to your chronological age.

Uses overnight cardiovascular metrics (HRV, resting heart rate, and sleep quality trends) to calculate your body's age when sleeping compared to your chronological age. Autopilot 4.0 AI engine: Learns your sleep patterns over time and factors in real-time room temperature, local weather, and daily activity, etc. to automatically micro-adjust the Cover's temperature to help you sleep better.

Learns your sleep patterns over time and factors in real-time room temperature, local weather, and daily activity, etc. to automatically micro-adjust the Cover's temperature to help you sleep better. Pregnancy mode: Tailors thermal regulation and biometric tracking to discomfort and overheating related to pregnancy.

The Pod 6 cools 20% faster than previous generations

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

The promise of significantly faster cooling is music to my ears – overheating is the biggest cause of my middle-of-the-night wake-ups and I’d do anything to eliminate it.

But what does ‘20% faster cooling and heating’ actually mean? “The 20% figure is measured against Pod 5, our previous generation, under the same test conditions,” a spokesperson for Eight Sleep told me.

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“Pod 6 is powered by a redesigned thermal engine with more heat-pumping power per side (550 Watts of cooling/heating power vs. 400 Watts on Pod 5) and a more efficient heatsink.

“The heatsink was shaped to move more air with less resistance, then tuned in an anechoic chamber to eliminate stray tones, so the extra output comes with minimal noise even at peak.”

In practice that means the Pod 6 Cover reaches a target temperature – for example when Autopilot reacts to a hot flash or night sweat – about 20% sooner than Pod 5 did. The temperature range (how much you can cool it down or heat it up) is 55.4°F to 109.4°F / 13°C to 43°C on each side.

An 18 biometric sensor array increases spatial coverage of where you sleep

The Pod 6 also sports 18 sensors per cover (nine embedded on each side), as opposed to one sensor on each side of the Cover used in previous versions. In theory this should deliver more precise biometric tracking.

These non-wearable sensors capture the same data of the Pod 5 – clinical-grade biometric sensing of heart rate, HRV, breathing rate, movement and sleep stages – but with nine times more sensors, the spatial coverage of your sleep surface should be far better.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Some smart beds I’ve tested suffer from a similar fatal flaw: data interference from the person sleeping next to you.

My husband is constantly on the move while sleeping, and my four year old son is a bedhog when he climbs in next to me. I’ll be fascinated to see how the higher amount of sensors on the Pod 6 Cover handle separating my biometric data from my son’s, for example, and whether it really can maintain a cleaner feed.

“Readings stay attributed to the right person no matter how close you sleep to your partner, if you move around during the night, or if kids or pets climb in,” Eight Sleep told me.

“That cleaner signal feeds Autopilot 4.0, which uses biometrics plus connected fitness data and in-app tags to make personalized temperature adjustments.”

FDA clearance filed for sleep apnea detection

According to the National Institutes of Health, sleep apnea affects roughly one billion people globally, leading to a continuous cycle of broken sleep and deep daytime fatigue.

Some of us may have it without realizing, and in the last few years I’ve seen an increased number of wearables (Apple Watch, Oura Ring, Withings Sleep Analyzer) baking in sleep apnea detection. The Eight Sleep Pod 6 hopes to join their ranks soon.

“We've filed for FDA clearance in the U.S. for sleep apnea detection and mitigation, and we're pursuing equivalent clearance in Abu Dhabi as well,” Eight Sleep told me.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Sleep apnea affects an enormous number of people who don't even know they have it, and we think the Pod is uniquely positioned to help with that, since it's already tracking breathing patterns and respiratory rate every night, contactlessly.”

How the Pod 6 delivers sleep apnea detection and mitigation is something Eight Sleep will share more on once they are further along in the clearance process.

“What we can say is that Pod 6's sensor upgrade, nine times more sensors than before, was built with this kind of medical-grade accuracy in mind, so the hardware is designed to support where we're headed.”

That’s reassuring, as the Pod 6 is expensive enough without having to shell out for hardware upgrades further down the line.

A smaller, slimmer central Hub to fit under beds

The Hub has been redesigned by product designer Joe Tan, and is now slim enough to fit under a wide range of bed frames. But shrinking the Hub by half while increasing its thermal performance by 20% is a massive engineering hurdle.

So I was curious as to how Eight Sleep’s engineering team handled heat dissipation and airflow in a cramped under-bed zone where dust and low air movement are common.

“The Hub went from roughly 25,200 cm³ (40.6 cm × 40.6 cm × 15.2 cm) on Pod 5 to 13,860 cm³ (42 cm × 20 cm × 16.5 cm) on Pod 6 — about 50% less volume, low enough to fit under most bed frames,” a spokesperson for Eight Sleep told Tom’s Guide.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

“Two design changes made that possible while increasing output: We replaced the removable water-tank fill system with an integrated, ‘bottomless’ reservoir, which removed a large chunk of internal volume."

Secondly, the team redesigned the heatsink and airflow path fin by fin: “it moves more air with less resistance, meaning a smaller package dissipates more heat. The whole assembly was acoustically tuned in an anechoic chamber, so higher airflow doesn't translate to more noise.”

Bringing Eight Sleep to the Scandi Sleep Method crowd

Sleep divorces are still rife, with many couples carving up their beds and splitting bedding in an effort to sleep better – just the way they like it.

I tried the Scandi Sleep Method with my blanket-hogging husband, and it helped us both sleep more peacefully at night.

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

Having a twin / single size Pod 6 available is excellent for solo sleepers, but also bedsharers where one person wants and needs sleep optimization tech but the other doesn’t.

According to Eight Sleep, the decision to launch a twin/single size was driven by two groups already in the brand’s member base and ‘inbound requests’.

“First, couples where only one partner wants the Pod... Second, people sleeping on Twin / Twin XL (single / individual in other regions) beds — smaller bedrooms, teenagers, dorms — who were previously outside our size range.

“Solo is the same Pod 6 technology (same cooling/heating, same biometric tracking) in a footprint for one sleeper, and it lets us launch Pod 6 at our lowest starting price yet ($1,999 vs. $2,799 for Pod 5)."

And if your partner gets jealous of your smart cover, they can purchase their own solo Pod 6 later and zip both covers together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re like me, you’ll be wary of sticking anything on top of your mattress for fear of it moving around, pinging off at the corners, and shifting underneath you in the night.

Eight Sleep has thought of this too: “The Pod comes with a strap system that secures it to the mattress, so it stays anchored in place and won't slip or shift during the night, even with movement."

But surely it will create a ridge in the middle of the bed? “Since the Solo Cover is built to the same height and thickness specs as our Standard Cover, when it's placed on one side of a shared mattress, there isn't a noticeable step up or down between the Pod side and the bare mattress side. It's designed to feel seamless whether you're using one side or two.”

Where to buy the Eight Sleep Pod 6

The Pod 6 Pod is built on more than a decade of sleep research by the company, with five previous models paving the way for this latest smart cover system.

It’s backed by more than 50 clinical studies, and is used by pro athletes, entrepreneurs and wellness influencers around the globe.

If you fancy trying it out for yourself, the Pod 6 is available to buy as of today priced from $1,999 / £1,799 at Eight Sleep.

You will also need to purchase an Autopilot Membership – Eight Sleep's software that tracks biometrics and automatically adjusts temperature, elevation, and sound throughout the night.

Autopilot membership covers two individual sleepers per account and is available in three tiers: Standard, Enhanced, and Elite (this top tier membership adds advanced well-being, cardiovascular, and respiratory monitoring).

Length of warranty is tied to the level of Autopilot membership you purchase, and range from two to five years.

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