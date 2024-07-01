Top 4th of July mattress sales with free white glove delivery – save up to $400
Relax this 4th of July with luxury sleep deals and free premium delivery
It's the holiday weekend, and if you're dreaming of relaxing in luxury without having to lift a finger, this is the guide for you. I've found some excellent savings on premium mattresses and, even better, they all come with free white glove delivery. Like our favorite bed, the Saatva Classic – now up to $300 off at Saatva.
White glove delivery means your bed is essentially delivered to your bed frame. A few mattresses in our best mattress guide offer white glove delivery at an extra cost, but the options I've rounded up below all include this premium service for free. Shop the Stearns & Foster sale and as well as free VIP delivery and $400 off the Lux Estate mattress, you'll also get a $300 Visa gift card.
I've identified the deals and the brand will sort out the delivery and installation – all you have to do is pick your favorite bed from the 4th of July mattress sales and relax...
What is white glove delivery?
White glove delivery is a premium delivery service. While a standard mattress in a box tends to be dropped off on your doorstep, with white glove delivery the mattress is taken to the room of your choice, unboxed, placed on the bed frame, and all the packaging is removed. In some cases, your old mattress will be removed at the same time – check out our guide to the best mattress deals with old mattress removal if you really want to get rid of an old bed.
White glove delivery is particularly useful if you've ordered a mattress that's delivered flat and will be difficult to maneuver. While some premium brands include white glove delivery for free, other sleep brands charge extra for this increased level of service. But the deals below all offer this VIP delivery service as a free perk.
3 of the best 4th of July mattress sales with free white glove delivery
1. Saatva Classic mattress
Was: from $1,395
Now: from $1,195
Saving: up to $300 at Saatva
Best for: Customization, luxury feel, back pain
Summary: The Saatva Classic consistently tops our guide to the best mattresses, with a premium feel that has also earned it the number one place in our best luxury mattress hub. We were impressed with the all-round package in our Saatva Classic Mattress review, with edge support, motion isolation, and temperature regulation all scoring high marks. Patented Lumbar Zone technology offers spinal support to help alleviate aches, making it one of the best mattresses for back pain. This is a bed with a wide appeal, as the choice of two different heights and three firmness levels allows you to customize the feel to suit your needs. Free VIP delivery adds to the luxurious feel of this mattress – all you need to do is relax.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery
Price history: The current Saatva mattress sale is offering a tiered discount, with savings up to $300 on the Saatva Classic. A queen is now $1,795 (was $2,095) and as well as free white glove delivery you'll receive a full year to try the bed, plus a lifetime warranty. This isn't the best deal we've seen from Saatva recently, but it's still a good saving on a luxury bed.
2. Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress
Was: from $1,299
Now: from $999
Saving: up to $400 at Beautyrest
Best for: Customization, hot sleepers
Summary: The Beautyrest Harmony Lux can suit pretty much any sleep style, thanks to a huge range of customizations. You can pick a feel from plush to extra firm, and add a pillow top if you want some sumptuous luxury. Our testers were particularly impressed with the supportive feel during out Beautyrest Harmony Luxe mattress review, with edge support and temperature regulation also highly rated. Motion isolation could be improved, so if you're a light sleeper sharing with a wriggler, this probably isn't the mattress for you. However, the eco-credentials are impressive, with Beautyrest using recycled plastic bottles to create a soft-to-the-touch surface.
Benefits: 100-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery
Price history: Beautyrest sales are fairly frequent, but you can't always expect to save on this premium mattress. The 4th of July sale is taking up to $400 off the Harmony Lux, but you'll have to upgrade to the Exceptional Coral Island series for the biggest discount – but it's worth it, according to our reviewer. The simpler Premier Anchor Island series has a $300 discount, kocking a queen from $1,399 to $1,099.
3. Stearns & Foster Lux Estate mattress
Was: from $2,899
Now: from $2,499
Saving: $400 + $300 Visa gift card with code 300VISA at Stearns & Foster
Best for: Edge support, hot sleepers
Summary: From luxury sleep brand Stearns & Foster, the Lux Estate is a premium hybrid mattress with pressure relieving support for the entire body. Like the Saatva and Beautyrest, you can pick your feel, although Stearns & Foster have slightly fewer options – but you can choose to add a pillow top to enhance the premium feel. While we haven't had a chance to test the Lux Estate, we were impressed with the edge support and temperature regulation during our Stearns & Foster Estate mattress review. The Estate is the slightly simpler (and cheaper) variation on the Lux Estate, so you can expect this premium bed to have enhanced support and cushioning.
Benefits: 90-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free white glove delivery
Price history: There's $400 off all sizes of the Lux Estate in the Stearns & Foster sale, which is pretty good for a brand that isn't known for its discounts. In addition, you'll get a Visa gift card worth $300 if you use code 300VISA at checkout. Stearns & Foster sales rarely last long, so shop quick before this deal goes.
