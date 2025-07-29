New ChatGPT Study Mode promises to revolutionize how we learn — here's how it works
A new tool for students and life long learners
OpenAI is rolling out a new learning-focused feature in ChatGPT called Study Mode, designed to guide students through questions rather than just giving them answers.
Available starting today for Free, Plus, Pro and Team users, the new ChatGPT Study Mode offers interactive learning support across a range of subjects with more personalized help and memory-based context.
The launch comes as ChatGPT continues to grow as a learning tool for students, educators and lifelong learners.
But with that growth comes concern from parents and teachers about how AI can help students learn without simply doing the work for them.
Study Mode aims to strike that balance by shifting the focus from quick answers to guided understanding.
What is Study Mode in ChatGPT?
Study Mode adds a layer of interactivity to the chatbot’s responses using Socratic questioning, personalized hints, scaffolded explanations and progress checks to help students work through tough material.
From test prep to understanding challenging concepts, ChatGPT now has the ability to act as a tutor.
Users can toggle Study Mode on and off at any time during a conversation, keeping the experience flexible and adaptable to different goals.
Key features of ChatGPT Study Mode
According to OpenAI, Study Mode was built in collaboration with teachers, scientists and pedagogy experts. The features were informed by learning science research and include:
- Interactive prompts: Questions that encourage critical thinking and self-reflection rather than giving direct answers.
- Scaffolded responses: Content is broken into digestible chunks with clear connections between topics to reduce overwhelm.
- Personalized help: ChatGPT adapts to your skill level based on previous interactions and uploaded files, helping students focus and stay productive.
- Knowledge checks: Built-in quizzes and open-ended questions offer opportunities to test understanding and apply what you’ve learned.
- Flexible mode switching: You can turn Study Mode on or off during a session depending on how you want to learn.
How to try ChatGPT Study Mode
While the Study Mode feature was designed with college students in mind and is
especially useful for homework help, exam prep and learning unfamiliar topics, it’s available to all ChatGPT users.
To try it, open ChatGPT, click on the "Study and learn" tool, and enter a question. You can switch Study Mode on or off as needed.
If you do not see it right away, try logging out and then log in again.
This initial version of Study Mode runs on custom system instructions, allowing OpenAI to learn quickly from real-world usage.
That may lead to occasional inconsistencies, but it also means updates can roll out faster.
OpenAI says it plans to eventually train the behavior directly into its models, and is exploring future features like:
- Visual explanations for complex concepts
- Goal setting and long-term progress tracking
- More personalized learning paths based on skill and interests
OpenAI's NextGenAI initiative
Study Mode is also part of OpenAI’s broader NextGenAI initiative, which supports education research in partnership with institutions like Stanford’s SCALE Initiative.
The takeaway
While ChatGPT Study Mode is still in development, the feature shows the possibilities for AI to help students and everyone else continue to expand their knowledge. Stay tuned for my hands-on impressions.
Amanda Caswell is an award-winning journalist, bestselling YA author, and one of today’s leading voices in AI and technology. A celebrated contributor to various news outlets, her sharp insights and relatable storytelling have earned her a loyal readership. Amanda’s work has been recognized with prestigious honors, including outstanding contribution to media.
Known for her ability to bring clarity to even the most complex topics, Amanda seamlessly blends innovation and creativity, inspiring readers to embrace the power of AI and emerging technologies. As a certified prompt engineer, she continues to push the boundaries of how humans and AI can work together.
Beyond her journalism career, Amanda is a bestselling author of science fiction books for young readers, where she channels her passion for storytelling into inspiring the next generation. A long-distance runner and mom of three, Amanda’s writing reflects her authenticity, natural curiosity, and heartfelt connection to everyday life — making her not just a journalist, but a trusted guide in the ever-evolving world of technology.
