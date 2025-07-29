How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game 2025: Live stream Chargers vs Lions for FREE

The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions are two of the league's most fascinating projects entering the new season, so their meeting in the 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game feels like a particularly tantalizing treat. While preseason games don't tend to be played at full intensity, both Jim Harbaugh and Dan Campbell are dealing with a lot of unknowns.

2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream, date, time and channels The 2025 NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream takes place on Thursday, July 31.

• Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Fri.) / 10 a.m. AEST (Fri.)

Having made the NFC Championship in 23/24, the Lions had been expected to get further than the Divisional round last season, but injuries shredded their defense. But the Lions' dismay went further than that, because they knew a rebuilding job was coming.

Sure enough, the Lions have lost both their defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and their offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who did such outstanding jobs at Detroit that they've been appointed to head coaching roles at the Jets and Bears respectively. Center Frank Ragnow has also retired. Aidan Hutchinson's return is a rare but major positive.

Justin Herbert had the NFL's best interception rate during the regular season but imploded spectacularly in the Wildcard round. It was a disappointing way to end the campaign, but Jim Harbaugh has clearly had a seismic impact. Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris will significantly improve the Chargers' ground game, though they may come to regret failing to replace Joey Bosa.

Here's how to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game 2025 live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game 2025 for FREE

If you're in the U.K or Australia you're in luck, as you can watch an NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream for FREE on NFL Game Pass.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. Of the options, NordVPN is our top pick, and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Chargers vs Lions on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view NFL Game Pass as usual, you'd select a British server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to NFL Game Pass and enjoy!

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in the U.S.

The NFL Hall of Fame Game is being shown on both NBC and Peacock in the U.S..

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV (see above), Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV as our favorite.

Looking for a different streaming option? A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99/month for Premium membership, but the $13.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Visiting the U.S. from the U.K. or Australia? You can use a VPN to watch your free streams as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in the U.K.

Fans in the U.K. can watch every game of the NFL preseason free-of-charge on NFL Game Pass.

All you need is an account which you can sign up to via your email or your Facebook, Google and Apple accounts.

If you're abroad right now, you can still follow your preferred NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in Canada

The NFL Hall of Fame Game is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 priced at CA$24.99/month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

You can also catch all the action on TSN which grants access to everything from $8/month or $80/year.

British and Australian residents visiting Canada can get a FREE NFL Hall of Fame Game live stream through NFL Game Pass using NordVPN.

How to watch NFL Hall of Fame Game live streams in Australia

NFL Game Pass is live streaming the NFL Hall of Fame Game, along with every other game of the preseason, for free in Australia.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

