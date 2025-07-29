Meta's smartwatch with camera is reportedly being revived — and it could launch this September to work alongside new smart glasses

Remember the Meta Watch that never was? Well, it may be making a comeback, as Meta is reportedly back to developing a smartwatch, and it may launch just in time to compete with the Apple Watch 11.

As per a DigiTimes report, Meta is "reviving" its smartwatch plans and developing a new wearable with a potential built-in camera lens, and it's geared to work alongside its upcoming smart glasses — which could be the rumored "Meta Celeste" glasses.

Yet again, Meta is looking to include a camera on its rumored smartwatch. A few years ago, it was rumored that its Facebook smartwatch would come with two cameras, but the plans were reportedly scrapped. Now, it appears Meta has reversed course.

It's unclear what this camera would be for, but considering that its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses come with AI features that utilize the camera, the smartwatch could offer similar AI tools — if it also comes equipped with a camera.

If Meta is planning to deliver a smartwatch after all, it would stand out from the best smartwatches with its potential camera and link to its rumored smart glasses. Meanwhile, Apple reportedly had plans for an Apple Watch with a camera, utilizing Visual Intelligence, but this was said to be canceled.

Whether this feature will give Meta an edge is unclear.

A Meta smartwatch by September?

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Steve Moser)

Meta appears to have a lot new productrs in the hopper, including its rumored smart glasses, Meta Quest 4 and the recent release of the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses. If a smartwatch is on the way, it shows that Meta is ramping up its selection even more.

According to the report, the Meta smartwatch may arrive in time for the upcoming Meta Connect event taking place on September 17. However, as spotted by Wccftech, Digitimes also states that it is "unclear" if the smartwatch will launch during the Meta Connect event.

There's no telling what Meta will have up its sleeve, but if the smartwatch is set to be paired with an upcoming pair of smart specs, then it could at least be teased at Meta Connect.

Only time will tell if Meta really is giving its smartwatch plans another try. And speaking of AI on a watch, check out Apple Watch's new AI fitness coach.