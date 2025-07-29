Sandals are the only shoes I wear in the summer — here are my favorite styles on sale now from $17

Summer is one of my favorite times of year — not only because of the warmer weather and sunshine, but because sandals are acceptable footwear all season long. They're easy to slip on, they're comfortable and they elevate any summer outfit, making them my footwear of choice.

Fortunately, I've seen some pretty amazing sandal deals from my favorite brands as of late. One of the best sales comes courtesy of Havaianas. Right now, you can get 2 pairs of sandals for just $30. Additionally, Sam Edelman is knocking up to 40% off select sandal styles during their summer sale.

The deals don't end there — below I've rounded up some of my favorite discounted sandal brands to shop right now. Keep scrolling to check them out.

My Favorite Sandal Sales

Havaianas sale: get 2 pairs of sandals for $30 @ Havaianas

Colorful, comfortable and budget-friendly, Havaianas sandals and flip flops are ideal for those summer beach trips, backyard barbecues and pool parties. And right now, they're hosting a 2 for $30 promotion. That basically means you'll get two pairs of shoes for the price of one (or better).

Steve Madden: up to 30% off with promo code 'SUMMER' @ Steve Madden

Steve Madden is a popular sandal brand tons of great styles for summer — and right now, they're offering an extra 30% off select styles when you use the promo code 'SUMMER'. All of these styles are under $50 as well, so it's a sale I'll certainly be shopping — and I recommend you do too!

Sam Edelman: up to 40% off sandals @ Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman makes my absolute favorite sandals. I've owned tons of pairs over the years and they're always super comfortable and stylish. The good news? The brand's sale section is filled with tons of styles that are now sporting up to 40% off. This is another sale I wouldn't miss.

Birkenstock Sandal Deals

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women's): was $140 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot.

Birkenstock Lugano Slide Sandal (Men's): was $145 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack Available in four different colors, this rustic slide with a unique criss-cross design is made with high-quality oiled leather. You'll never want to take these comfy slides off thanks to their deep heel cup that promotes correct weight distribution and foot alignment, along with a contoured footbed that adapts to the unique shape of your foot.

Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's): was $155 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 40% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all summer long (and beyond).

Birkenstock Kyoto Slide Sandal (Women's): was $160 now $109 at Nordstrom Rack If you want a comfortable pair of shoes without sacrificing style, these Birkenstocks are the way to go. These sandals feature a suede upper and lining for extreme comfort. The shoe is available in tons of colors but many have already sold out so you'll have to search around to find your size.

Crocs Sandal Deals

Crocs Platform Classic Slide (Women's): was $39 now $17 at Amazon Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.

Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops (Women's): was $29 now $18 at Amazon This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.

Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal (Unisex): was $34 now $22 at Amazon Make the most of summer with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the yard, or the water. Amazon has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.

Crocs Classic Sandal (Unisex): was $34 now $19 at Crocs US You can't go wrong with a classic! Perfect for just about everyone, these slides are incredibly light and fun to wear. They also feature a roomy fit, so sizing down by half a size is recommended. Only the Kiwi and Mystic Purple colors are available at this price.

Crocs Getaway Platform Flip Flops (Women's): was $44 now $33 at Amazon These super-comfy wedges give you some extra height to elevate your style! The Getaway flip flops also come in a bunch of fun colors, so you could even get a few pairs to match up with all your favorite outfits.

Skechers Sandal Deals

Skechers Harver Thong Sandal (Men's): was $45 now $27 at Amazon There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.

Skechers Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now $31 at Amazon These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.

Skechers Summits-Fantasy Walk Sport Sandal (Women's): was $55 now $37 at Amazon These sandals have a sporty look that makes them look super cool, and they have flexible traction outsoles that make them well-suited to difficult terrain. Plus, their knit strap will keep them securely on your feet and won't rub.

Timberland Sandal Deals

Timberland Calista Bay Backstrap Sandal (Women's): was $75 now $39 at Timberland Step into style this summer with these strappy sandals from Timberland. Available in four different colors that will match any wardrobe, the sandal features an adjustable buckle for a custom fit. You'll be ready to get out and about when wearing these snazzy sandals this summer.

Timberland Originals Thong Sandal (Men's): was $60 now $49 at Timberland Upgrade your summer footwear game with these flip flops that offer laid-back comfort. They have optimal cushioning and support and have rubber outsoles for great traction. The stylish and functional sandals are perfect for everyday wear.