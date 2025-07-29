Sandals are the only shoes I wear in the summer — here are my favorite styles on sale now from $17
Summer sandal deals your feet will love
Summer is one of my favorite times of year — not only because of the warmer weather and sunshine, but because sandals are acceptable footwear all season long. They're easy to slip on, they're comfortable and they elevate any summer outfit, making them my footwear of choice.
Fortunately, I've seen some pretty amazing sandal deals from my favorite brands as of late. One of the best sales comes courtesy of Havaianas. Right now, you can get 2 pairs of sandals for just $30. Additionally, Sam Edelman is knocking up to 40% off select sandal styles during their summer sale.
The deals don't end there — below I've rounded up some of my favorite discounted sandal brands to shop right now. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- Havaianas sale: get 2 pairs of sandals for $30 @ Havaianas
- Steve Madden: up to 30% off with promo code 'SUMMER' @ Steve Madden
- Sam Edelman: up to 40% off sandals @ Sam Edelman
- Crocs Platform Classic Slide (Women's): was $39 now $17 @ Amazon
- Crocs Classic Sandal (Unisex): was $34 now $19 @ Crocs
- Timberland Calista Bay Slide Sandal (Women's): was $75 now $29 @ Timberland
- Skechers Asana-Ocean Breezer Flip-Flop (Women's): was $42 now $31 @ Amazon
- Timberland Originals Thong Sandal (Men's): was $60 now $49 @ Timberland
- Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Canvas Slide Sandal (Women's): was $140 now $99 @ Nordstrom Rack
- Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's): was $155 now $99 @ Nordstrom Rack
My Favorite Sandal Sales
Havaianas sale: get 2 pairs of sandals for $30 @ Havaianas
Colorful, comfortable and budget-friendly, Havaianas sandals and flip flops are ideal for those summer beach trips, backyard barbecues and pool parties. And right now, they're hosting a 2 for $30 promotion. That basically means you'll get two pairs of shoes for the price of one (or better).
Steve Madden: up to 30% off with promo code 'SUMMER' @ Steve Madden
Steve Madden is a popular sandal brand tons of great styles for summer — and right now, they're offering an extra 30% off select styles when you use the promo code 'SUMMER'. All of these styles are under $50 as well, so it's a sale I'll certainly be shopping — and I recommend you do too!
Sam Edelman: up to 40% off sandals @ Sam Edelman
Sam Edelman makes my absolute favorite sandals. I've owned tons of pairs over the years and they're always super comfortable and stylish. The good news? The brand's sale section is filled with tons of styles that are now sporting up to 40% off. This is another sale I wouldn't miss.
Birkenstock Sandal Deals
These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. Plus, their orange hue is the perfect pop of color for summer.
These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot.
Available in four different colors, this rustic slide with a unique criss-cross design is made with high-quality oiled leather. You'll never want to take these comfy slides off thanks to their deep heel cup that promotes correct weight distribution and foot alignment, along with a contoured footbed that adapts to the unique shape of your foot.
While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 40% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all summer long (and beyond).
If you want a comfortable pair of shoes without sacrificing style, these Birkenstocks are the way to go. These sandals feature a suede upper and lining for extreme comfort. The shoe is available in tons of colors but many have already sold out so you'll have to search around to find your size.
Crocs Sandal Deals
Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.
This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.
Make the most of summer with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the yard, or the water. Amazon has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.
You can't go wrong with a classic! Perfect for just about everyone, these slides are incredibly light and fun to wear. They also feature a roomy fit, so sizing down by half a size is recommended. Only the Kiwi and Mystic Purple colors are available at this price.
These super-comfy wedges give you some extra height to elevate your style! The Getaway flip flops also come in a bunch of fun colors, so you could even get a few pairs to match up with all your favorite outfits.
Skechers Sandal Deals
There isn't much better on the beach than these Skechers thong sandals. They have a very supportive design, with a Luxe Foam cushioned comfort insole and a shock-absorbing midsole that means you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. They look cool, too.
These Skechers flip-flops are super cute thanks to their decorative crochet strap. But they're comfortable too, with Skechers Yoga Foam cushioned soles to keep you light on your feet even on long walks on the beach.
The best deal on these Skechers sandals right now is on the black colorway, which is discounted to $35. It's still available in a number of different sizes and is available in both normal and wide widths.
These sandals have a sporty look that makes them look super cool, and they have flexible traction outsoles that make them well-suited to difficult terrain. Plus, their knit strap will keep them securely on your feet and won't rub.
Timberland Sandal Deals
These easy and breezy slip on sandals are a necessity for summer. They feature a comfortable footbed, durable outsoles and a fabric upper, making them the perfect choice for a casual summer look.
Step into style this summer with these strappy sandals from Timberland. Available in four different colors that will match any wardrobe, the sandal features an adjustable buckle for a custom fit. You'll be ready to get out and about when wearing these snazzy sandals this summer.
Upgrade your summer footwear game with these flip flops that offer laid-back comfort. They have optimal cushioning and support and have rubber outsoles for great traction. The stylish and functional sandals are perfect for everyday wear.
These cute and sturdy sandals are great whether you're heading to work or going on a trip this summer. The cross strap sandal is made of premium leather and has an adjustable buckle closure. They're so comfortable you won't want to take them off.
