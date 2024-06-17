The Eight Sleep sale is my top pick for hot sleepers – up to $200 off this smart cooling mattress cover

The Eight Sleep cooling mattress cover offers hot sleepers a chance to take control of their rest, and right now there's up to $200 off in the Eight Sleep sale. With cutting-edge cooling technology built right into the mattress cover, with the Eight Sleep Pod 4 you can enjoy the perfect temperature all night long – just what you need for summer.

The Pod 4 Ultra is the latest release from Eight Sleep and it ups the comfort level by combining innovative cooling technology with the pressure relief of an adjustable bed base. A mattress isn't included with your purchase, so you can either add the Eight Sleep system to your current bed, or upgrade your entire sleep setup with our best mattress guide.

With summer underway and temperatures heading upwards, this early 4th of July mattress sale is a great opportunity to invest in cooler sleeper for less. Read on to discover why the Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra is my top pick for hot sleepers.

Eight Sleep Pod 4 Ultra

Was: from $4,049

Now: from $3,849

Saving: up to $200 at Eight Sleep Summary: The Eight Sleep system is a revolutionary mattress cooling cover, providing users with total control over the temperature of the bed. Able to cool and heat in even extreme conditions, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 works throughout the night to keep the climate comfortable, so you don't wake up hot and unhappy. Alongside cutting-edge cooling technology, the Eight Sleep Pod 4 contains integrated sleep tracking sensors, monitoring your rest throughout the night to deliver a breakdown of your sleep patterns in the morning. This tracking can help you understand and improve your sleep – plus, you get to see how the Eight Sleep has influenced your kip. Upgrade to the Pod 4 Ultra and you'll add an adjustable base to your smart set-up. Sitting between the mattress and your bed frame, the Pod 4 Ultra Base features head and feet elevation to help you find a pressure-free, pain-relieving sleep position. Price history: This is the biggest discount we've ever seen on the Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ultra – there was a maximum of $150 off for Memorial Day. To receive your discount, you do need to sign up for the mailing list, otherwise it's back to $150. This is unusually good deal from Eight Sleep, and we don't expect to see anything better on the 4th of July. As well as the initial cost, an additional subscription is required. The Standard subscription is $15 per month and comes with a 2-year warranty, while the Enhanced plan is $24 a month and includes an upgraded 5-year warranty. Each subscription covers two people. Benefits: 30-night trial | 2-year warranty (Standard) 5-year warranty (Enhanced) | Free shipping

Can the Eight Sleep Pod 4 track your sleep?

Eight Sleep claims the Pod 4 and Pod 4 Ultra feature 'clinical-grade sleep and health tracking', including heart rate, sleep stages, and respiratory rate tracking. With sensors built into the mattress cover, the Eight Sleep can understand your rest from head to toe.

If you want to know more about your sleep but you've found fitness tracking wearables uncomfortable or inaccurate, the Eight Sleep is an excellent alternative (albeit, a pricey one). For more information, check out our comparison of smart beds vs sleep trackers.