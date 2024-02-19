The best Emma Mattress for joint pain is down to just $329 in Presidents’ Day sales
The Emma Original is a brilliant memory foam mattress for reducing general aches and pains
Quality materials, a comfortable night’s sleep and great value for money make Emma mattresses a popular choice, but today you can save an astonishing 50% on the Emma Original. This means you can buy a queen size Emma Original for only $579 at Emma Sleep today, with a twin costing $329, which is a great price for this popular boxed memory foam mattress.
There’s lots to consider when it comes to choosing the best mattress for your body and sleep needs, but budget is also a consideration. With 50% off, the Emma Original is an attractive option for people looking for a good yet cheap new bed. You’ll get a 365-night trial on Emma's memory foam mattress, plus a 10-year warranty and free shipping. Add in a protector or pillows too and you’ll get an extra 10% off those.
Of course, all-foam beds aren’t for everyone, so let’s take a closer look at the Emma Original and why it's a great buy in this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales.
Emma Original at Emma Sleep
Was: From $659
Now: From $329
Saving: Up to $729 at Emma Sleep
Summary: The Emma Original is one of the best memory foam mattresses for smaller budgets, offering fantastic comfort and pressure relief for way less than comparable all-foam beds. In their Emma Original mattress review (this is the UK version, but it’s the same build as the US one) our testers actually found it comfortable in all sleeping positions, but felt that the softer feel and contouring of the foam would be particularly suited to side sleepers, cushioning their pressure points at the shoulders and hips. This is a softer mattress that you’ll sink into so, if you like a memory foam ‘hug’, it’s definitely one to consider. I don’t think it’s supportive enough for heavier weight sleepers though, and some stomach and back sleepers may find their hips dip too far into the mattress for proper lumbar support. As you might expect from a memory foam mattress, motion isolation is excellent, and this is a great choice if you share your bed with a restless sleeper. Unfortunately though, edge support is a little poor. As an all-foam mattress, the Emma doesn’t sleep the coolest but the brand’s proprietary Airgocell foam, designed with an open-pore cell structure for air circulation, and UltraDry Original Cover for moisture-wicking do help to keep all but the hottest sleepers from overheating.
Price history: The Emma Original is often on sale, and we’ve seen discounts of between 40-55%. So, the current discount of 50% is certainly worth taking advantage of. However, it is worth noting that the MSRP of the mattress has increased – at Black Friday last year a twin was $599 at full MSRP, whereas today the MSRP is $659.
Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is."
Most Popular
By Rory Mellon