The best Emma Mattress for joint pain is down to just $329 in Presidents’ Day sales

Was: From $659

Now: From $329

Saving: Up to $729 at Emma Sleep

Summary: The Emma Original is one of the best memory foam mattresses for smaller budgets, offering fantastic comfort and pressure relief for way less than comparable all-foam beds. In their Emma Original mattress review (this is the UK version, but it’s the same build as the US one) our testers actually found it comfortable in all sleeping positions, but felt that the softer feel and contouring of the foam would be particularly suited to side sleepers, cushioning their pressure points at the shoulders and hips. This is a softer mattress that you’ll sink into so, if you like a memory foam ‘hug’, it’s definitely one to consider. I don’t think it’s supportive enough for heavier weight sleepers though, and some stomach and back sleepers may find their hips dip too far into the mattress for proper lumbar support. As you might expect from a memory foam mattress, motion isolation is excellent, and this is a great choice if you share your bed with a restless sleeper. Unfortunately though, edge support is a little poor. As an all-foam mattress, the Emma doesn’t sleep the coolest but the brand’s proprietary Airgocell foam, designed with an open-pore cell structure for air circulation, and UltraDry Original Cover for moisture-wicking do help to keep all but the hottest sleepers from overheating.

Price history: The Emma Original is often on sale, and we’ve seen discounts of between 40-55%. So, the current discount of 50% is certainly worth taking advantage of. However, it is worth noting that the MSRP of the mattress has increased – at Black Friday last year a twin was $599 at full MSRP, whereas today the MSRP is $659.

Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping