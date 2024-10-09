The 5 best Prime Day mattress deals to shop away from Amazon, according to a mattress tester

During Amazon Prime Day the focus is (naturally) on Amazon — but it's not the only game in town. That's especially true if you're shopping for a new mattress, as plenty of sleep brands are eager to host competing sales. I’ve picked out my five top-rated deals away from Amazon Prime Day. That includes the DreamCloud Hybrid from $419 after up to 63% off at DreamCloud.

Now, you may spot some of these offers in the Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, so why purchase elsewhere? It all comes down to aftercare. Buying directly from the brand ensures you'll avail of the best level of service should there be a problem with delivery or the mattress itself. Plus, brands like Nectar and DreamCloud offer a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty. Those amenities may not always carry over if you buy from a third party.

If you've been wanting to save on some of the best mattresses our sleep team have ever tested, have a look at the deals below. With the money you save, you can pick up some fresh linens and pillows on sale during Amazon Prime Day bedding deals.

5 Prime Day mattress deals to shop away from Amazon

1. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: fro m $1,063 $349 at Nectar

This Nectar sale saves sleepers up to 67% off its new Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress, with a queen reduced to $649 (MSRP $1,563). The Nectar Classic is an updated version of the Nectar Original, which was awarded the top spot in our best memory foam mattress guide . The changes aren't major so I’d expect the new mattress to offer the same balance of support and cushioning that our testers found in their Nectar Memory Foam mattress review , and you’ll still get the excellent 365-night trial, forever warranty, and free shipping and returns. Note that purchasing a split king will net you an extra $100 off orders over $1,000.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $1,130 $419 at DreamCloud

T he DreamCloud is one of the top picks in our best hybrid mattress guide for those who want a luxury bed at a remarkable price. There’s currently 60% off a queen size, reducing it to $665 from a 'total value' of $1,613. In our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review , our testers particularly rated the bed for back and stomach sleepers, with the mattress offering excellent temperature regulation. As with the Nectar Classic, you’ll get a 365-night trial, a forever warranty, and free shipping and returns.

3. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Mattress: from $665 $465.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid, one of the best mattresses under $1,000 in a queen size, is currently 30% off with code FLASH30. In our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review , our testers appreciated the customizable firmness options of the mattress, which means there should be a model that suits most sleepers. There's also a broad range of sizes to suit RV beds and unconventional bed frames. A standard queen is reduced to $932.40 (MSRP $1,332) and you’ll also get a 120-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty. With discounts usually at 25%, it’s worth grabbing this one while you can.

4. Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress: from $1,373.30 $1,030 at Helix

Our number-one best mattress for side sleepers , the Helix Midnight Luxe, is currently 25% off with code PRIMETIME25. It’s not the biggest discount we’ve seen — 30% off the norm for major sales events — but it’s up from the 20% offered earlier this month. A queen size is reduced to $1,780 (MSRP $2,373.33), with a 100-night sleep trial, 15-year warranty and free shipping. In our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review , we rated the mattress highly for pressure relief and motion isolation, with a finish that will satisfy combi side/back sleepers. Upgrades are available for cooling and pain relie.f.

5. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Breeze 2023 Mattress: from $4,999 $3,499.30 + free accessories at Tempur-Pedic Outlet

If you’re happy to buy last year’s model, you can get some fantastic savings on the Tempur-Breeze mattress, and you’ll also get $300 of free accessories (choose from pillows, sheets, protectors and blankets) with code 300FREE. Like many of the best cooling mattresses , the Tempur-Breeze range uses Phase Change Material to absorb excess heat, along with specialist cooling foams. You’ll have to be quick though – once a size is sold out, it’s gone! You can currently pick up a queen-size LUXEbreeze soft for $3,849.30 (MSRP $5,499). Note that this is a final sale item, so it won't come with a trial period. You'll still get free white glove delivery and a 10-year warranty, though.

Is Prime Day a good time to buy a mattress?

October Prime Day precedes what's typically the best time of year to buy a mattress: Black Friday. While there have been outliers, most of the deals we've seen this Prime Day haven't eclipsed the offers we normally see in late November. That said, if you're in the market for a budget mattress, Prime Day sales usually deliver. Otherwise, waiting for official Black Friday mattress sales to go live will be worth it if you care about buying a name-brand bed at the very best price.