Scandi Sleep Method fans, these 3 split king Memorial Day mattress sales are for you

If you and your partner love the sound of the Scandinavian Sleep Method and are are hunting for a split king mattress in the Memorial Day sales, there are three deals I recommend. My favorite is 40% off a split-king Bear Original Mattress at Bear Sleep, with a queen reduced to $1,014 (was $1,690) and you'll get $500 of free bedding including two separate sheet sets – the crux of the Scandi Sleep Method.

Another good deal is on the Saatva Classic, this year's best mattress for all sleepers, reducing the price of a split king by $400. Lastly, a 30% off save on a split-Cal king Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid offers two mattresses with different firmness levels.

We don't see these deals very often, especially the Bear split-king mattress deal, so we suggest you shop them before the Memorial Day mattress sales end tomorrow. Here are the top three split king mattress sales I recommend...

1. Saatva Classic Split King mattress: $2,990 $2,590 at Saatva

Available in split king and split California King, the Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress on the market. Our Saatva Classic mattress review loved the luxe feel but felt the motion isolation could be better - a problem which a split-king size can easily fix. There's currently an exclusive Saatva mattress sale here at Tom's Guide that gets you $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic when you use the link above. Plus, you'll get generous extras including a lifetime warranty, a one-year sleep trial, and free white glove delivery.

2. Bear Original Split King mattress: $1,690 $1,014 at Bear Mattress

Our Bear Original mattress review loved this bed's excellent price and it's one of Bear Mattresses' most affordable beds. The Bear Original is now even cheaper thanks to its flash Memorial Day sale which levels up its standard 35% off discount to 40% off. This is one of the best Bear mattress sales we've ever seen (beats Black Friday), and you'll also get a sleep bundle with pillows, sheets and a mattress protector thrown in for free.

3. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid Split King Mattress: $1,664 $1,164 at Brooklyn Bedding

Looking for a split-Cal king where you both you and your partner can have different individualized firmness levels? Well, look no further than the Signature Hybrid. Our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review praised the soft, medium and firm options, and it's now 30% off (previously 25% off) for a limited time only.

What is a split king mattress?

A split king mattress pushes together two separate twin XL mattresses to form one big king-sized bed. The size is great for couples who shared a bed with a restless partner or operate on different sleep schedules, as two separate mattresses eliminate motion transfer. It can either either be sold at the same or a higher price than a standard king, and is less common than a standard king, too.