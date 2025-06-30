I review Garmin watches for a living — here's the 4 early Prime Day deals I'd shop now
Run, don't walk!
If you've been waiting for Prime Day to upgrade your running watch, I've got good news — the sales have started early. I review running watches for a living, and have done so for the past decade, so I know exactly what I'm looking for when it comes to the tech on my wrist on race day. Garmin makes some of the best running watches on the market, and below, I've hand-picked the deals worth shopping ahead of Prime Day.
All of the best Garmin watches will do a lot more than simply track your steps. They're all designed to be worn 24/7, and can help you get fitter, run faster, and gain a deeper understanding of your overall health.
Here are the best deals to shop right now:
Best deals now
The Garmin Forerunner 265 has been replaced by the Garmin Forerunner 570, but don't let this put you off. It's Garmin's mid-tier Forerunner, packed with advanced training features. It doesn't have some of the more techy stuff or built-in maps, but unless you're heading out on a multi-day adventure, you probably won't use them anyway. Right now, the sale is on the smaller verison of the Forerunner 265, the 42mm version, which is perfect for runners looking for a small, comfortable, lightweight watch. Find out more in our Garmin Forerunner 265 review.
The Forerunner 165 is Garmin's mid-tier Forerunner, ideal for those who are becoming more serious about their training but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars. It doesn't have some of the more advanced training features, but it'll still track all of your runs, recovery, and has 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, meaning you can travel to a race abroad, without having to worry about packing your charger.
Who said you need to spend a fortune to get a decent gadget? The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable, entry-level running and workout watch well-suited for those looking to track their training but who don't need any extra bells or whistles. It still looks and feels like a Garmin watch without the hefty price tag. More importantly, it's just as accurate as far more advanced models. This is a great option if you're new to running, or you're not planning on wearing a sports watch 24/7.
The Garmin Epix Pro is a top-of-the-line Garmin watch, designed for the ultimate adventure. This deal reduces the 51mm Epix Pro to its lowest ever price, and for $689 you’re getting an incredible AMOLED sports watch that has best-in-class navigation tools on top of the tracking and training analysis it offers. As this is the largest watch in the Epix Pro range, you also get excellent battery life, and the titanium case and sapphire crystal screen mean that it’s light and durable too.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
