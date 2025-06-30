I review Garmin watches for a living — here's the 4 early Prime Day deals I'd shop now

If you've been waiting for Prime Day to upgrade your running watch, I've got good news — the sales have started early. I review running watches for a living, and have done so for the past decade, so I know exactly what I'm looking for when it comes to the tech on my wrist on race day. Garmin makes some of the best running watches on the market, and below, I've hand-picked the deals worth shopping ahead of Prime Day.

All of the best Garmin watches will do a lot more than simply track your steps. They're all designed to be worn 24/7, and can help you get fitter, run faster, and gain a deeper understanding of your overall health.

Here are the best deals to shop right now:

Best deals now

Garmin Forerunner 265S: was $449 now $419 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 265 has been replaced by the Garmin Forerunner 570, but don't let this put you off. It's Garmin's mid-tier Forerunner, packed with advanced training features. It doesn't have some of the more techy stuff or built-in maps, but unless you're heading out on a multi-day adventure, you probably won't use them anyway. Right now, the sale is on the smaller verison of the Forerunner 265, the 42mm version, which is perfect for runners looking for a small, comfortable, lightweight watch. Find out more in our Garmin Forerunner 265 review.

Garmin Forerunner 165 : was $249 now $218 at Amazon The Forerunner 165 is Garmin's mid-tier Forerunner, ideal for those who are becoming more serious about their training but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars. It doesn't have some of the more advanced training features, but it'll still track all of your runs, recovery, and has 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, meaning you can travel to a race abroad, without having to worry about packing your charger.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 at Amazon Who said you need to spend a fortune to get a decent gadget? The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable, entry-level running and workout watch well-suited for those looking to track their training but who don't need any extra bells or whistles. It still looks and feels like a Garmin watch without the hefty price tag. More importantly, it's just as accurate as far more advanced models. This is a great option if you're new to running, or you're not planning on wearing a sports watch 24/7.