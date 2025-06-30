My favorite On running shoes are 20% off — plus 6 other deals I'd shop in the early Prime Day sales
Run, don’t walk, to grab these deals
If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me which running shoes to buy, I'd be a hell of a lot richer. I've run five marathons and reviewed the best running shoes as my day job for the past decade, so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to shopping for new sneakers.
If you've been waiting for the Prime Day deals to roll in to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — the sales have started early, and I've hand-picked the deals worth shopping today. Remember, the cheapest pair isn't always the best for you and your feet — they often have less substantial foams and won't last as long. The best option is normally an older, last-season pair of shoes, and I've found some of my favorites below.
Quick Links
- New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4: was $139 now $87 @ Amazon
- Nike Pegasus 41: was $137 now $88 @ Amazon
- Brooks Ghost 16: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon
- On Cloudstratus 3: was $180 now $105 @ On
- Saucony Triumph 22: was $160 now $119 @ Saucony
- Brooks Ghost Max 2: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
- On Cloudmonster 2: was $180 now $140 @ On
Best deals now
I'm a huge fan of the On Cloudmonster 2, and not only because that huge stack height makes me look taller. They are soft, cushioned, and comfortable, best suited to long runs and easy runs. You'll also probably want to wear them to the office after your run commutes, as they look cool enough to do so. Right now, the shoe has 20% off in select colorways from On directly.
The Cloudstratus 3 is my next favorite shoe from On. It's slightly softer and more cushioned than the Cloudmonster 2, and again, it's best designed for easy runs. It's On's everyday running shoe, but it's super plush and comfortable underfoot. The best part is, you can save $70 on the shoe right now in men's and women's sizes over at On.
The Brooks Ghost 16 is last season's model, as Brooks has now released the Ghost 17, but don't let this put you off. It's still an excellent, cushioned everyday running shoe, best suited to easy miles and long runs. There's no reason why this shoe couldn't get you around your first marathon, and it's a popular shoe for a reason. At under $100 on Amazon in the early Prime Day sale, now is a good time to buy. You can read our Brooks Ghost 16 review here to find out more. Shop the women's shoe for $99 on Amazon here.
The Nike Pegasus frequently takes the top spot in our roundup of the best running shoes, and for good reason. It's a classic. A decent all-rounder that'll cope with most training sessions well, and a reliable workhorse that'll last for miles. The Pegasus 41 is one of the best versions of the shoe we've seen in years, and is the current version, with the Pegasus 42 expected to drop this summer. At $88, it's a fantastic shoe at a fantastic price. Read what Tom's Guide's fitness writer and 2:25 marathon runner, Nick Harris-Fry, had to say in his Nike Pegasus 41 review here.
This is a fantastic training shoe, designed to be paired with one of New Balance's faster race-day shoes. It's fast and bouncy, and will help you pick up the pace during tempo sessions and speed runs. It's currently on sale for less than $100 on Amazon, so now is a great time to buy if you're looking for a speedy shoe without a carbon fibre plate. Shop the women's version of the shoe for $109 at Amazon now. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.
The Triumph 22 is last season's shoe, but it's a cushioned everyday shoe designed to keep you comfortable on long training runs and easy miles. It's a very different shoe to the Triumph 21 and it's a high-cushioned trainer. You can read more in our Saucony Triumph 22 review here, but if you're a fan of a plush running shoe, you can't go wrong with this. Shop the men's Triumph 22 for $119 at Saucony.com here.
Looking for a super plush pair of running shoes without the high price tag? Look no further. The Brooks Ghost Max 2 is extremely comfortable and bucketloads more responsive than the original Ghost line and the original Ghost Max. Compared to the original Ghost Max, the big update to the Ghost Max 2 is that the midsole is now made from Brooks’ DNA Loft v3 foam, a nitrogen-infused EVA material that’s softer, lighter, and more responsive than the DNA Loft v2 foam used on the first Ghost Max. Read more in our Brooks Ghost Max 2 review. The women's shoe is also on sale for $119 at Amazon here.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness editor, which means she looks after everything fitness related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past five years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone. When she's not pounding the pavements, you'll find Jane striding round the Surrey Hills, taking far too many photos of her puppy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.