My favorite On running shoes are 20% off — plus 6 other deals I'd shop in the early Prime Day sales

If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me which running shoes to buy, I'd be a hell of a lot richer. I've run five marathons and reviewed the best running shoes as my day job for the past decade, so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to shopping for new sneakers.

If you've been waiting for the Prime Day deals to roll in to upgrade your running shoes, I've got good news — the sales have started early, and I've hand-picked the deals worth shopping today. Remember, the cheapest pair isn't always the best for you and your feet — they often have less substantial foams and won't last as long. The best option is normally an older, last-season pair of shoes, and I've found some of my favorites below.

Best deals now

On Cloudmonster 2: was $180 now $140 at On Running US I'm a huge fan of the On Cloudmonster 2, and not only because that huge stack height makes me look taller. They are soft, cushioned, and comfortable, best suited to long runs and easy runs. You'll also probably want to wear them to the office after your run commutes, as they look cool enough to do so. Right now, the shoe has 20% off in select colorways from On directly.

On Cloudstratus 3: was $180 now $110 at On Running US The Cloudstratus 3 is my next favorite shoe from On. It's slightly softer and more cushioned than the Cloudmonster 2, and again, it's best designed for easy runs. It's On's everyday running shoe, but it's super plush and comfortable underfoot. The best part is, you can save $70 on the shoe right now in men's and women's sizes over at On.