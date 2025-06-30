There's no way! The LG C5 OLED just got slashed by $900 on Amazon

Prime Day deals are almost here, bringing steep discounts on some of our favorite TVs. But why even wait when some serious savings can already be had on brand new TVs?

Right now you can get the 65-inch LG C5 4K OLED TV for $1,796 at Amazon. That's $900 slashed on one of LG's newest TVs, a discount bringing it down to its lowest price yet, but it won't last for long as it's labeled a limited time deal so you'll have to act fast.

The LG C5 OLED TV is one of the best OLED TVs of the year and it's an instant hit for gamers. It's built on a 144Hz refresh rate with LG's Alpha a9 AI processor, which is at the heart of its incredible upscaling potential.

I saw the C5 OLED earlier this year at an event held at LG's facilities in New Jersey. LG had two LG C5s side-by-side playing the same baseball content, but one was playing in 720p while the other was in 4K — and it was genuinely impossible to tell which one was which.

That's a testament to its upscaling chops, and it only gets better the more you dive into its features. Through webOS, its TV interface, you have tons of free channels to dive into along with some of the best cloud gaming services.

Its gaming prowess is made all the better when you take into account its 9.1ms of input latency in tandem with a slew of other features, like AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. This makes it ideal for everything from the PS5 Pro to a powerful gaming PC, and it helps that the C5 comes in a range of varied sizes.

This is a rare deal on a brand new display, so act fast if it's something you're looking to get your hands on. But if it's a bit too much out of your price range, you can always check out our ongoing early Prime Day deals page for even more savings on TVs and the like.