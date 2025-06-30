I use my Instant Pot every day — and this model is a massive 50% off in early Prime Day deal

I've tested almost every Instant Pot now, so I was so excited to see the Instant Pot Duo Plus on sale for 50% off. This is one of the best Prime Day deals. The iconic pressure cooker brand has a legion of appliances on its roster, starting with the Instant Pot Rio ($129) and all the way up to the Instant Pot Pro Plus ($229).

The Duo Plus is on the more affordable end: its MSRP is $139. I reviewed the Duo Plus with Whisper Quiet and awarded it 4 stars, so nabbing the Instant Pot Duo Plus for $69 at Amazon is an absolute steal.

Instant Pot Duo Plus: was $139 now $69 at Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Plus has 9 cooking settings, including pressure cook and sous vide. I made everything from one-pot pastas, to soups, to cake when I was testing this multi-cooker. It's one of the easiest Instant Pots to use, and best for beginners.

If you want the most basic Instant Pot on the market, that'll be the Instant Pot Rio for $89 at Amazon. However, right now the Duo Plus is $20 cheaper than the Rio, so why wouldn't you just treat yourself and get the better appliance for cheaper?

What can an Instant Pot actually do?

In my 4-star review of the Instant Pot Duo Plus with Whisper Quiet, I praised its ease of use and versatile cooking modes.

While the Duo Plus in this article doesn't have Whisper Quiet, the differences are minimal. "Whisper Quiet" basically refers to the steam release volume. The Duo Plus will be a little louder when releasing steam, but it's really not a major loss. My Instant Pot doesn't have this, and I never think it's particularly loud.

I use my Instant Pot (Pro Max) literally every day. Just this morning, I batch-cooked rice for the week using the pressure cooking mode. This evening I'm planning on making dinner using the saute and slow cook modes. Once a week, I meal prep using the pressure cooking mode.

This is the Instant Pot Duo. (Image credit: Instant Pot)

Instant Pots are so versatile, and definitely help me stay healthy during the busy working week. I'm trying to cut out ultra-processed food, and my Instant Pot really helps me. I meal prep veggie-heavy recipes and keep them as meal prep throughout the week, so I don't want to order takeout or just eat something quick and unhealthy.

If I could only have one kitchen appliance, I think it'd be my Instant Pot. It makes everything so convenient: whipping up a meal quickly, meal prepping, and even sauteing veggies. And the inner pot is dishwasher safe, too, so cleanup is beyond easy.

At this price, i think everyone should get an Instant Pot.