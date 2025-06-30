Massive Lowe’s 4th July sale is live from $4 — 17 deals I’d shop on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more

We’re just a few days away from the 4th of July, but if you want to kick the holiday weekend off early, check out these awesome deals in Lowe’s 4th of July sale. This retailer is slashing the prices of everything from appliances to lawn and garden care essentials right now.

If you’re planning a cookout, you can shop grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $4 right now. And you can get your lawn in shape with patio furniture deals from $19.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Lowe’s sale. For more savings, see our early Prime Day deals live coverage.

Shop more 4th of July deals

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $4 @ Lowe's

Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Summer is almost here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

Outdoor Deals

Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

Grills

Master Forge 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $229 now $179 at Lowe's Cooking up a storm this summer with this Master Forge grill. It offers a 580 sq. in. cooking surface, and consistent temperature that can be controlled to ensure the perfect cook every time. It also includes a warming rack to keep finished foods hot while main dishes cook below.

Lowe's Appliance Deals