Massive Lowe’s 4th July sale is live from $4 — 17 deals I’d shop on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more

Here’s the deals I’d shop in Lowe’s 4th of July sale

We’re just a few days away from the 4th of July, but if you want to kick the holiday weekend off early, check out these awesome deals in Lowe’s 4th of July sale. This retailer is slashing the prices of everything from appliances to lawn and garden care essentials right now.

If you’re planning a cookout, you can shop grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $4 right now. And you can get your lawn in shape with patio furniture deals from $19.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Lowe’s sale. For more savings, see our early Prime Day deals live coverage.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.

View Deal
Lawn and garden sales: deals from $4 @ Lowe's

Lawn and garden sales: deals from $4 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.

View Deal
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's

Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Summer is almost here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.

View Deal
Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's

Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

View Deal
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.

View Deal
Energizer Max Alkaline AAA Batteries (24-Pack)
Energizer Max Alkaline AAA Batteries (24-Pack): was $20 now $14 at Lowe's

Batteries are always good to keep on hand. Right now you can get a 24-pack of Energizer Max AAA Alkaline batteries for $14.98, which works out to just over 62 cents per battery.

View Deal
Harbor Breeze 13-ft Plug-in Black Indoor/Outdoor String Light
Harbor Breeze 13-ft Plug-in Black Indoor/Outdoor String Light: was $16 now $14 at Lowe's

This pretty set of string lights will help you keep the party going long into the night. It comes with 10 white LED bulbs, and has an IP65 water resistance rating to protect it against the weather.

View Deal
Igloo 16qt Hard Insulated Wheeled Personal Cooler
Igloo 16qt Hard Insulated Wheeled Personal Cooler: was $49 now $34 at Lowe's

This Igloo cooler is perfect for cookouts, tailgates, road trips and more. It has wheels and a handle for easy transportation, as well as two cupholders on the top to store your drinks.

View Deal
Roku Express 4K Plus
Roku Express 4K Plus: was $39 now $34 at Lowe's

The Roku Express 4K+ is a compact, affordable streaming device that delivers crisp 4K picture quality with HDR. It also includes a voice remote for easy navigation. You can still access free and premium channels, plus smooth streaming via dual-band Wi-Fi, making it a solid streaming upgrade without breaking the bank.

View Deal

Outdoor Deals

Nature Spring Mini 4-Tier Pop-Up Greenhouse
Nature Spring Mini 4-Tier Pop-Up Greenhouse: was $38 now $28 at Lowe's

If you need someplace safe to keep your plants, this pop-up mini greenhouse is a solid solution. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, and protects your plants from hungry creepy-crawlies.

View Deal
Veikous Gray Fabric Hammock with Stand
Veikous Gray Fabric Hammock with Stand: was $149 now $99 at Lowe's

There's no better way to enjoy the outdoors than from the comfort of a hammock. This one can fit two people, with its own stand and a comfy pillow included.

View Deal
Vevor Pop up Gazebo Tent Polyester 7 -Person Tent
Vevor Pop up Gazebo Tent Polyester 7 -Person Tent: was $224 now $145 at Lowe's

This pop-up tent is great when you need shelter, whether you're camping, barbecuing or holding some other outdoor gathering. It's weatherproof against sun, wind and rain, and takes two people just minutes to set up.

View Deal
Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace
Deko Living Metal Wood Burner Fireplace: was $379 now $299 at Lowe's

Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.

View Deal

Grills

Master Forge 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Master Forge 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill: was $229 now $179 at Lowe's

Cooking up a storm this summer with this Master Forge grill. It offers a 580 sq. in. cooking surface, and consistent temperature that can be controlled to ensure the perfect cook every time. It also includes a warming rack to keep finished foods hot while main dishes cook below.

View Deal
Weber Spirit E-425 Black 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Weber Spirit E-425 Black 4-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill: was $679 now $629 at Lowe's

This Weber is our current choice for the best grill, as it outperformed many more expensive models in our tests. We found it easy to assemble to use and were impressed by its consistent cooking performance.

View Deal

Lowe's Appliance Deals

Whirlpool Top Load Washer
Whirlpool Top Load Washer: was $699 now $498 at Lowe's

This Whirlpool top-load washing machine has everything for the budget-conscious appliance shopper. The 3.5-cu. foot size leaves you with enough space to wash large loads, and the price leaves you with the money you need to buy more clothing.

View Deal
Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven
Hisense Air Fry Convection Oven: was $999 now $649 at Lowe's

Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes.

View Deal
Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

