Massive Lowe’s 4th July sale is live from $4 — 17 deals I’d shop on patio furniture, grills, appliances and more
We’re just a few days away from the 4th of July, but if you want to kick the holiday weekend off early, check out these awesome deals in Lowe’s 4th of July sale. This retailer is slashing the prices of everything from appliances to lawn and garden care essentials right now.
If you’re planning a cookout, you can shop grills and outdoor cooking accessories from $4 right now. And you can get your lawn in shape with patio furniture deals from $19.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite deals in Lowe’s sale. For more savings, see our early Prime Day deals live coverage.
Outdoor grills: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
There's nothing like buying a brand-new grill for all your upcoming outdoor festivities. And if you're ready to get grilling, Lowe's has the perfect deals for you, with up to 40% off a range of outdoor grills.
Lawn and garden sales: deals from $4 @ Lowe's
Lowe's is offering savings on a whole range of lawn and garden items, from all-purpose lawn fertilizer and mulch to sizable water fountains with built-in LED lights. If you spend plenty of time in your garden, you'll find something to spruce it up here.
Patio furniture sales: up to 40% off @ Lowe's
Summer is almost here, and Lowe's patio furniture sales are taking up to 40% off regular prices to celebrate. From gazebos to full outdoor seating arrangements, Lowe's is discounting all kinds of outdoor furniture for you to get your yard ready for summer.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $149 @ Lowe's
Lowe's has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $149. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.
Batteries are always good to keep on hand. Right now you can get a 24-pack of Energizer Max AAA Alkaline batteries for $14.98, which works out to just over 62 cents per battery.
This pretty set of string lights will help you keep the party going long into the night. It comes with 10 white LED bulbs, and has an IP65 water resistance rating to protect it against the weather.
This Igloo cooler is perfect for cookouts, tailgates, road trips and more. It has wheels and a handle for easy transportation, as well as two cupholders on the top to store your drinks.
The Roku Express 4K+ is a compact, affordable streaming device that delivers crisp 4K picture quality with HDR. It also includes a voice remote for easy navigation. You can still access free and premium channels, plus smooth streaming via dual-band Wi-Fi, making it a solid streaming upgrade without breaking the bank.
Outdoor Deals
If you need someplace safe to keep your plants, this pop-up mini greenhouse is a solid solution. It can be used both indoors and outdoors, and protects your plants from hungry creepy-crawlies.
There's no better way to enjoy the outdoors than from the comfort of a hammock. This one can fit two people, with its own stand and a comfy pillow included.
This pop-up tent is great when you need shelter, whether you're camping, barbecuing or holding some other outdoor gathering. It's weatherproof against sun, wind and rain, and takes two people just minutes to set up.
Spend your evenings outdoors, curled up by this wood burning fireplace. The fireplace features a removable grill and pan, making it simple to clean up any ash or soot. It's also constructed from heavy-duty rust resistant steel, so you can feel confident it will stay protected from the outdoor elements.
Grills
Cooking up a storm this summer with this Master Forge grill. It offers a 580 sq. in. cooking surface, and consistent temperature that can be controlled to ensure the perfect cook every time. It also includes a warming rack to keep finished foods hot while main dishes cook below.
This Weber is our current choice for the best grill, as it outperformed many more expensive models in our tests. We found it easy to assemble to use and were impressed by its consistent cooking performance.
Lowe's Appliance Deals
This Whirlpool top-load washing machine has everything for the budget-conscious appliance shopper. The 3.5-cu. foot size leaves you with enough space to wash large loads, and the price leaves you with the money you need to buy more clothing.
Hisense's stainless steel freestanding electric range comes with a large 5.8 cu. ft. capacity and unique features like built-in air fry, dehydrate, pizza bake, bread proofing, convection bake and more. It's equipped with two cleaning options: self-cleaning and steam cleaning for occasional messes.
