Hurry! Get a free Apple AirTag ahead of Prime Day

If you're someone who tends to misplace your belongings (don't worry, we've all been there), we just might have the solution for you! Apple AirTags are among the best key finders we've tested — and right now iPhone users can get one for free at Amazon.

Apple doesn't typically discount its products — but sometimes, you'll get lucky and find the brand's elite products on sale at Amazon. Typically priced at $99 for a pack of 4, Amazon is bringing the price of Apple AirTags down to $74 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. You'll have to buy the 4-pack to get this deal, but you'll get one AirTag at no cost.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is just $5 shy of the the lowest price we've ever seen for this 4-pack.

Every day, countless people waste time searching for misplaced items — from keys to bags to parked cars. Having an AirTag attached to your essentials can turn a potentially stressful hunt into a quick and simple recovery. Plus, with one free tracker thrown in to the mix, you're getting Apple's tracking technology at a seriously affordable price.

If you own an iPhone, this is one of the best accessories you can buy. In our Apple AirTag review, we called the Editor's Choice tracker "a clever device that is super simple to set up, and its Precision Finding feature makes it easy to find everything from your keys and wallet to your backpack or luggage."

Not only do they play a loud sound to help you quickly find your item's general location, but their Precision Find feature uses an ultrawideband to provide accurate GPS-like directions to track down your AirTag to the inch. At just $74 for a 4-pack, this AirTag deal is an easy recommendation to shop ahead of Prime Day.