Not a typo! Amazon is selling a pillow top king mattress for just $390 in Prime Day sale

Looking to sleep well for less? You can save up to 38% on the Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress this Prime Day, with a king size now only $390.98 (was $633.99). This 12 inch pillow top mattress is perfect for a guest room or main bedroom, with a softer feel that's ideal for side sleepers.

You can find the best beds for every sleep style in our best mattress guide, but if you want a bed that blends comfort with a wallet-friendly price, the Signature Design by Ashley Chime Mattress is an affordable choice packed with eye-catching features. However, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to claim this discount.

Below, I'll explain why the Signature by Ashley Design Chime is one of my favorite Prime Day mattress deals. With a bargain like this, you can afford to invest in some high-quality finishing touches — check out our guide to the Amazon Prime Day bedding deals for our top picks.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Hybrid Mattress with Cooling Gel Memory Foam

Was from: $259.99

Now from: $216.69

Saving: up to $243,.01 at Amazon Summary: The Chime mattress from Signature Design by Ashley is a budget bed with some surprisingly premium features. At 12 inches tall it has plenty of depth and, combined with the softer feel, should offer ample pressure relief for side sleepers. A layer of gel memory foam aids temperature regulation, keeping you cooler overnight. And a pillow top finish provides an immediate hit of comfort. Reviews indicate that while Signature Design by Ashley describes the bed as medium firm, it's softer than you might expect. i recommend this bed for side sleepers, primarily, although it should also be comfortable for lightweight back sleepers. Don't expect the durability of the best hybrid mattresses, but for a budget mattress in a box, the Chime bed has a lot going for it. Price history: The Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress is regularly sold at a bargain price, but you can save even more during today's Prime Day deals. A 12-inch king is just $390.98 (was $633.99) in the mattress sale which is the lowest price we've seen since early summer. The biggest savings are reserved for the largest sizes, but if you're looking to decorate a dorm or guest room, the twin size is now only $216.69. Benefits: 100-day returns | Free delivery

How to choose a good quality budget mattress

When shopping for a bargain mattress, it's easy to become dazzled by the price and end up with an uncomfortable bed. To avoid this, there are a few key things to keep in mind when shopping. First, do you want a memory foam vs hybrid mattress? The best memory foam mattresses often deliver buckets of pressure relief (typically at a lower price), while spring-and-foam hybrids have a responsive, full-body support.

Height is another important consideration. All the beds in our best cheap mattress on Amazon guide measure at least 10 inches tall, which is the recommended thickness for an adult mattress. At 12 inches tall, the Signature by Ashley Design Chime is above the norm.

And don't forget your own sleep needs. The Chime mattress from Signature by Ashley Design has a softer feel, so best suits side sleepers. Front and back sleepers should look for something firmer, with stronger support.

Shopping online for the best mattress in a box can help you save money, as online brands don't have the added cost of a brick and mortar store. And by following the tips above, you should find a mattress that's right for both your wallet and your sleep.