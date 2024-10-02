Nolah launches new Fall sale with over $1,100 off its top mattress for side sleepers

If you're a side sleeper looking to buy a new mattress this Fall, then Nolah Sleep is running a great deal right now. This luxury sleep brand has just kicked off its Fall sale where you can save 35% on all mattresses at Nolah Sleep and get two free luxury pillows worth $149 – the pillows are extra value on top of what is a fairly regular saving from the brand.

Nolah makes some of this year's best mattresses for all sleepers and budgets, with prices now starting from $649. Our top pick from the current sale is the Nolah Evolution, a luxury side sleeper bed that our testers rate as having fantastic pressure relief. It's also great for couples due to its motion isolation feature. A queen size Evolution is on sale today for $1,624 (was $2,499).

Whether you're looking for a luxury upgrade or a budget purchase, the Fall sale offers good value for money — and the free pillows certainly soften the blow to your wallet. This 35% reduction has held strong throughout the year, so we don't expect prices to drop any lower this side of this year's Black Friday mattress deals arriving in November.

The Nolah Evolution at Nolah Sleep

Was from: $1,499

Now from: $974

Saving: up to $1,119 + $149 of free pillows at Nolah Mattress summary: This luxury firm mattress is a fantastic option for those looking for one of this year's best hybrid mattresses for comfy and supported sleep. During our Nolah Evolution mattress review we found its cooling performance fell short for hot sleepers, but we were impressed by its motion-isolating features, making it ideal for couples. The Nolah Evolution also provides great pressure relief, so side sleepers who have issues with joint pain can rest easy on the Nolah Evolution. You'll have 120 nights to trial it at home, and a lifetime warranty. However a $99 return fee applies if you find the mattress doesn't meet your needs. Price history: The 35% off deal has held strong throughout 2024, however, earlier this year the mattress was $50 cheaper. The latest sale includes two pillows, worth $149, so if this is something you're looking for, this deal still offers a worthwhile saving.



Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

Want a cheaper alternative? Then try this...

The Nolah Original at Nolah Sleep

Was from: $999

Now from: $649

Saving: up to $839 at Nolah Sleep Mattress summary: For smaller budgets, Nolah's most affordable mattress delivers decent comfort. It's 10" tall compared to the more luxurious 15" Evolution above, and it lacks the quilted Euro top. However you still get a Tencel cooling cover to wick away sweat and heat for drier sleep. You can sink into its memory foam hug and enjoy full body pressure relief, especially along the shoulders, hips and knees, which is why we recommend it as one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. You can learn more about it in our Nolah Original 10 hands-on review. Price history: A queen size Nolah Original costs $942 (was $1,449) in today's sale. While this deal offers good value for money with the added bonus of $149 of free pillows, it was cheaper in January with a price point of $599 for a twin (today it's on sale for $649).



Benefits: 120-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping

Are Nolah mattresses worth it?

If you're a side sleeper, then the answer is probably yes. Nolah offers five different models for adults, with the entry-level Nolah Original starting at $649 in this month's mattress sales. This makes it a lot cheaper than more premium mattress brands like Saatva, but that does come with some compromises.

If you're keen on organic mattresses, then the Nolah Natural is a great option as it's made with GOTS certified organic wool – a naturally breathable and temperature-regulating material.