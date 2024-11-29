My favorite latex mattress is now $749 for a queen in Amazon's Black Friday sale —why I recommend it

Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress

Was: From $649

Now: From $519 at Amazon

Summary: The original Awara is one of my favorite mattresses for combi sleeping because of its buoyant, supportive surface. Whether I slept on my side, front, or back, I gently sank into its 2" natural latex comfort layer. Do keep in mind that this mattress may skew on the firmer side of medium for many people — but It offers such a high level of support that I consider it one of the best mattresses for back pain. (I had no issues with my nagging lower back when sleeping on it.) Edge support is very good, and the cotton-poly blend cover will wick away heat and moisture. Motion isolation is the only real area of concern here, but if you're solo or you and your partner sleep like the dead, then this is moot. Read my full Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review to find out why I think it's one of the best values for a latex mattress.

Price history: This is a new all-time low for the Awara Natural Hybrid and a stellar price for any latex-based mattress. A queen size is now $749. which is a respectable drop from its previous sale price of $949. Since you're purchasing from Amazon, you won't avail of Awara's one-year trial, but you'll still have a 100-day return window. Learn how to return a mattress from Amazon in case it doesn't work out. You'll still get the lifetime warranty, and if you're a Prime member you'll receive free 2-day shipping.

Benefits: 100-night returns at Amazon | Lifetime warranty | Free 2-day shipping with Prime