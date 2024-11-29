My favorite latex mattress is now $749 for a queen in Amazon's Black Friday sale —why I recommend it
Here's your chance to get the Awara Natural Latex Mattress at the lowest price it's ever been on sale for
Amazon has an unmissable deal on a latex hybrid mattress this Black Friday. Most sizes of the Awara Natural Hybrid are 20% off at Amazon, dropping them to the lowest prices they've ever been. That means you can bring home a queen-size Awara mattress for just $749 (reg. $949).
The Awara is proof that you don't have to break the bank to bring home the best mattress for your sleep needs. It was one of the first mattresses I ever tested, and to this day, I believe it’s an excellent choice for sleepers with back and joint pain. Its 2" natural latex comfort layer subtly cradles your body, while the 8" wrapped springs offer excellent support. It also sleeps cool and has strong edges for sitting.
That said, if you're able to stretch your budget a little wider, this year's Black Friday mattress deals feature discounts on Awara's current lineup, as well. That includes the new flagship Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress, now $849 in a queen size at Awara Sleep (reg. $1,383).
Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress
Was: From $649
Now: From $519 at Amazon
Summary: The original Awara is one of my favorite mattresses for combi sleeping because of its buoyant, supportive surface. Whether I slept on my side, front, or back, I gently sank into its 2" natural latex comfort layer. Do keep in mind that this mattress may skew on the firmer side of medium for many people — but It offers such a high level of support that I consider it one of the best mattresses for back pain. (I had no issues with my nagging lower back when sleeping on it.) Edge support is very good, and the cotton-poly blend cover will wick away heat and moisture. Motion isolation is the only real area of concern here, but if you're solo or you and your partner sleep like the dead, then this is moot. Read my full Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress review to find out why I think it's one of the best values for a latex mattress.
Price history: This is a new all-time low for the Awara Natural Hybrid and a stellar price for any latex-based mattress. A queen size is now $749. which is a respectable drop from its previous sale price of $949. Since you're purchasing from Amazon, you won't avail of Awara's one-year trial, but you'll still have a 100-day return window. Learn how to return a mattress from Amazon in case it doesn't work out. You'll still get the lifetime warranty, and if you're a Prime member you'll receive free 2-day shipping.
Benefits: 100-night returns at Amazon | Lifetime warranty | Free 2-day shipping with Prime
Want the current model? Try this instead...
Awara Natural Luxury
Hybrid Mattress: from $896 $549 at Awara Sleep
This is the successor to the Awara Natural Hybrid, released earlier this year. It boasts a quilted cover made from wool and rayon bamboo blend, a GOLS and FSC-certified organic latex comfort layer, and a bed of 8" wrapped springs with thick gauge coils along the perimeter. A queen-size is now $849, which is the lowest price we've tracked thus far. It's only $100 more than the original Awara above, with organic latex and a 365-night trial — so if you can stretch your budget a little further, go for this one.
