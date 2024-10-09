Kill dust mites for less with these 3 top Prime Day mattress vacuum deals – ends soon!

Taking place right now, Amazon Prime Day is one of the best times of year to get huge savings on home appliances and tech gadgets. Prime Day mattress deals don’t stop at actual mattresses, there’s plenty of discounted mattress accessories and gadgets too. Enter: mattress vacuums. I’ve been shopping all morning to find the best deals to keep your mattress dust mite free this autumn. Today’s deals include an impressive $50 off Jimmy’s top-rated mattress vacuums at Amazon .

Even if you’ve treated yourself to one of this year’s best mattresses suited to your sleep needs, your mattress is only as good as the care you give it. Regularly vacuuming and steaming your mattress reduces allergens, keeps pests at bay and lifts any dirt.

I’ve seen some strong deals on mattress vacuums throughout the year, but these Prime Day deals are hard to beat. Each weighing in under $130 with 30% off or more, these mattress vacuums offer great value for money. These handheld, portable but powerful mattress vacuums can make easy work of mattress cleaning, providing you with a hygienic sleep surface for peaceful, quality rest. Here are the ones I'd recommend to anyone shopping this October Prime Day…

Jimmy Mattress Vacuum Cleaner: was from $179.99 now $125.99 at Amazon Jimmy is known worldwide as a reputable home appliance manufacturer – that’s why you can trust their mattress vacuum to be efficient at keeping your bed clean. This Jimmy Mattress Vacuum promises ten times more suction than other models and blows hot air to dry mattresses, preventing mold spores. The current 30% Amazon Prime Day discount knocks $50 off its list price, making now a great time to level up your furniture cleaning routine.

JIGOO Mattress Vacuum Cleaner: was from $129 now $89.99 at Amazon With strong suction power, a UV lamp and high heating tech, this mattress vacuum cleaner can suck

any creepy crawlies from your bed. A handy feature on this mattress vacuum that ensures a deep clean is the allergen traffic light system. It continuously detects allergens on the surface of your mattress – when detected the indicator light turns red; once the area is thoroughly cleaned, the light turns green. With 31% off this Prime Day, you can bag the JIGOO Mattress Vacuum for $89.99.