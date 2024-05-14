Leesa's best cheap mattress drops to $384 for a twin in Memorial Day sale — why I'd buy it

Leesa's long-awaited 30% off Memorial Day sale is here, and the brand's cheapest mattress just got cheaper, Starting from today, you can now save up to $300 on the Studio Mattress at Leesa, with a twin size reduced to $384 (was $549) and a queen size reduced to $559 (was $799).

If you're shopping for the best mattress for sleeping comfortably without breaking the bank, I think the Leesa Studio is the perfect choice. The all-foam bed offers sink-in softness to rival on of the luxury Tempur-Pedic mattresses, while its slow-moving foam gives it great motion isolation for couples.

Extras include a 10-year warranty, a 100-night trial, and free delivery, plus a free sleep bundle. This one of the biggest Memorial Day mattress sales I've seen so far, so I suggest you take advantage before Leesa drops it to their standard 25% off deal.

Leesa Studio Mattress

Was: $549

Now: from $384

Saving: up to $300 at Leesa



Summary: The Leesa Studio is one of the best memory foam mattresses for side and back sleepers, and provides body-hugging comfort on a tight budget. I also rank it as one of the best mattresses for kids and teens, with a twin size now down to $384. Our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on review was particularly impressed with the all-foam mattress's motion isolation, making it a suburb choice for restless couples. The 10" bed is made up of a breathable, moisture-wicking knit cover with a cooling signature stripe design, a layer of body-contouring memory foam, a comfort layer of cooling foam filled with airflow-boosting capsules, and a thick stability layer to provide support. Benefits: Free shipping | 100-night trial| 10-year warranty Price History: The Leesa Studio is usually 25% off, with a two free pillows thrown in. However, starting from today, Leesa has knocked 30% off and now includes a sleep bundle containing two free pillows and a sheet set. I think this is great value for money and would recommend buying now before the sale ends and the discount drops once more.

How long do memory foam mattresses last?

Depending on the quality of the bed and how well you look after it, a memory foam mattress can last up to 10 years. Memory foam mattresses tend to last longer than even the best hybrid mattresses and innerspring mattresses as they don't contain any springs which can quickly wear out and cause creaking and sagging. To make your memory foam mattress last longer, we recommend rotating it every three months to spread out any wear and tear.